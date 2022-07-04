Tiger, Jamie, and Bill Murray in Adare for 'a good laugh'

Just after 2pm on Monday, a sound erupted from the centre of Adare Manor’s impeccably manicured golf course.

Some might have mistaken it for a lion’s roar, but it was caused by a Tiger. And he’d come to play in Limerick’s greatest show — the JP McManus Pro-Am of 2022.

Undoubtedly, he was the main draw of the day, with his arrival causing a frenzy that even Niall Horan was probably taken aback by.

The former One Direction star was one of JP’s famous friends teeing off in the name of charity today, with Belfast star, Jamie Dornan, and Hollywood 'royalty', Bill Murray, completing the celebrity ‘Adare Manor’ team.

Bill Murray, who was pictured at the Limerick versus Galway All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday alongside McManus and golfing star Adam Scott, told reporters he became involved in the Pro-Am after he played golf with JP McManus, “and he beat me pretty badly, so I have been practising ever since".

Bill Murray delights fans at the JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor, Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Asked whether he was happy with yesterday’s result he quipped in his usual monotone: “Well, if they hadn’t won it would have been a sad day around here.”

Murray was the only member of the ‘Adare Manor’ team missing from the driving range before his 8:10am tee off this morning, with Mullingar native Niall Horan, who is a regular on the Pro-Am circuit, the first of the celebs to appear on the practice green early this morning, complete with sunnies and a polo neck.

Actor Jamie Dornan, right, and musician Niall Horan during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The man once nicknamed ‘the golden torso’ (Jamie Dornan) was quick on his heels, doing some quick stretches before picking up a club, much to the delight of the female audience who had quickly gathered.

Asked how he was feeling about his game today, Dornan said he was fine on the range.

“But when you get out on the golf course it’s a different affair, different pressure,” he said.

Horan, who was slagging Dornan about his aim while his own caddy shouted ‘strike,’ admitted he was feeling the nerves today — despite the fact he’s well used to a crowd of thousands. But, having played with Bill Murray before, he knew he was in for “a good laugh".

“It’s a day out, that’s for sure," he said, “he’s one of the greatest characters of all time so it’s going to be a good laugh.”

Actor Jamie Dornan on the fifth during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

At this point, Dornan enquired as to whether there was any water available.

“I’ve water in my bag if you want some,” I said hopefully, contagious viruses far from my mind. He politely declined.

Having not been escorted from the premises at this point, I skipped alongside the Fifty Shades star as he made his way over to Tee 1, not quite believing my luck.

“Have you been out in Limerick?” I asked him, videos of Bill Murray’s musical performance in Charlie Malones fresh in my mind.

“No, Limerick wouldn’t have me” he laughed.

As we made our way off the driving range and through the slew of supporters gathering behind ropes, the calls started.

Singer and songwriter Niall Horan poses with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor. Picture: AP Photo/Peter Morrison

“Jamie, Jamie, Jamie please!” The Holywood man stopped and signed hats left right and centre, taking pictures and responding to calls of “good luck” and “how are the nerves?".

While he was occupied, I made some small talk with his caddy, local lad Scott O’Brien, who explained that it was "the luck of the draw" that he ended up carrying the bag of one of Ireland’s top movie exports.

“I’m a caddy here [in Adare] usually. There was a draw, so it was luck of the draw.”

I didn’t ask whether he would have preferred to have been caddying for one of the world’s top golfers, many of whom arrived by helicopter over the weekend.

Eleven of the top 12 players in the world were in attendance today including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. The latter of whom was very happy to take pictures with fans who were lucky enough to catch him on the practice green — and me, who just wanted to make my boyfriend very jealous.

Also on the green today were Irish heroes Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Séamus Power and Leona Maguire. Notably, the Cavan woman was flying the flag for the sisterhood on her own — when asked about this, she opted to look on the positive side: "There was none the last time, so every year there is progress.”