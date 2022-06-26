Suzanne Harrington: Cancel culture is killing creativity. Just look at Joe Lycett's joke

I was going to write about Jerry Hall divorcing Rupert Murdoch but then I started thinking about Jerry Hall having sex with Rupert Murdoch, which I’m guessing would be like having sex with a malevolent reptile, and it was starting to make me feel a bit queasy so I stopped. We all have different tastes, and while acceptance of differing tastes is what makes us civilised, mine don’t run to gerontophilia. Especially with lizards.

Nowhere has differing tastes been more apparent than in the saga recently relayed by comedian Joe Lycett. But first, a genuine question — if you went to a restaurant and didn’t like the food, what would you do? There had been nothing wrong with the food — it was exactly as the menu described. You just didn’t like it. It was not to your taste. So would you make a mental note to not visit this restaurant again? Maybe have a moan to your dining companions? Or would you phone the police?