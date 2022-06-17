Colm O'Gorman: Here's how to make fresh falafel with yemeni chilli sauce

Falafel are a Middle Eastern street food staple. When they are made properly, these deep-fried chickpea fritters are a delight — crispy on the outside, light and beautifully spiced on the inside. I cannot abide the ready-made, shop-bought versions, to be honest. I find they are invariably dense and tasteless. Freshly made falafel though is a world apart, and this recipe is perfect for making your own at home. It takes a little time, but that mainly involves the time needed to soak the dried chickpeas and to chill the falafel mix. The actual preparation and cooking of the falafel themselves are fairly quick and the recipe is overall, pretty straightforward.

Serve your falafel with pittas or some freshly made flatbreads and homemade pickles. To make the pickles, heat 150ml of white wine vinegar over a medium heat, add 75g of caster sugar, and half a teaspoon of flaky sea salt. Peel and very thinly slice a red onion and pop it into a jar or bowl. Pour half the vinegar mixture over the onion. Wash and thinly slice half a cucumber, and pop that into another bowl or jar along with the rest of the vinegar mixture. Set aside the jars while you make your falafel. We always have pickled chillies with this dish as well. We buy those ready-made as they are readily available locally. Some hummus and a tahini sauce are also good along with the Yemeni-inspired chilli sauce below. Thinly-shredded white cabbage simply tossed in some lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper and a little salt brings some lovely freshness and crunch to the meal, so I highly recommend you make that to have with your falafel.