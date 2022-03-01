Lynsey Bennett: my test results indicate my cancer is responding to treatment 

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 14:56
Denise O’Donoghue

CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has shared a positive update from her cancer treatment in Germany.

The Longford native and mum-of-two travelled to Germany last month for a treatment which is currently unavailable in Ireland. The mother-of-two was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2017 and has been documenting her journey on social media for the past number of years.

In a post on Instagram today, she said her latest test results are very promising.

“I got some good news near the end of last week,” she said.

“Amazingly, my test results came back and my CA 125 tumour markers are at 25.3 - anything under 35 is brilliant and normal range for a healthy person. This would indicate that I am responding to all I am doing.

“My gratitude, mindset, energy machines and helping my immune system get boosted and everyone’s prayers and good intentions are working for me.” Ms Bennett added she would like to see the treatment available in Ireland and was considering a petition.

“How amazing would it be for me to get funding to set this up at home for people with all different issues and get to boost their immune system,” she wrote. She said she is “tempted to get a petition going”.

