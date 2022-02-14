'Due June 2022': Alexandra Burke expecting first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has revealed she is expecting with her first child with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph.
The former X Factor winner, 33, shared the news in a video on social media, which showed her revealing her baby bump.
She captioned the video “Due June 2022.”
The video shows Burke and Randolph on a country walk with their two dogs.
As they stand near a lake, Randolph gets to his knees to kiss her stomach.
The clip then shows the couple both rubbing her bump as Burke smiles.
Due June 2022 🥰 @RandzOfficial pic.twitter.com/VVcZ0cIOIB— Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) February 14, 2022
Goalkeeper Randolph, 34, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland, shared the same video on his Instagram page.
Burke rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008, when she won the ITV talent show after duetting with Beyonce.
She has since forged a successful career in music and the West End.
She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was partnered with Gorka Marquez.