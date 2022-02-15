Making Cents: I saved €100 by switching insurer - you can too

It appears that the message about shopping around, a drum I have been banging for years, has really hit home recently - now we even have Government ministers recommending it. Suggesting that people should rely on switching to combat the skyrocketing cost-of-living, rather than look for state-led, structural solutions seems a bit much, as Sean Fleming found out last week. But switching does have a role to play in keeping household costs down and many more of us could be saving money by doing so.

Approximately six in ten people in Munster shop around for car and home insurance every year, while just three in ten will look for a better electricity and gas deal on an annual basis. These are the findings of a nationwide survey from home and life insurance provider Peopl.ie.

“Our tendency to look around for better deals on our big yearly expenditures appears to be different depending on the product,” Mr. Paul Walsh, CEO at Peopl Insurance, said.

“In Munster, 65% of people said they shop around for their annual car insurance on a yearly basis, while 59% say they would do this for home insurance. However, we would argue that 100% of people should be shopping around every year at renewal time – those who are not, and who simply accept their current provider’s quote at renewal time are probably overpaying by hundreds of euro.” If you are new to switching, car insurance is a great place to start.

The search for new quotes is straightforward and the paperwork required to change providers is minimal. I changed provider in recent weeks. I was perfectly happy with my existing insurer but saved more than €100 by moving, a no-brainer. I changed provider last year too, and there is every chance I could be going back to one of those insurers next year.

When I get a cheaper quote I do go back to my current provider and give them the opportunity to match it. But in my recent experience, while providers do always have some wiggle room if you push for a better offer, the new quote remained the better option.

Once I chose my new provider, all they needed from me was proof of my no-claims bonus and a copy of my driving licence. Your existing insurer will send no-claims information in your renewal pack. I was able to upload this to my new insurer on my phone and also send them a photograph of the front and back of my licence - job done.

The search to find the best quote isn’t onerous. All the major insurers will provide you with a quote online and there are also a number of comparison sites where you can get quotes from multiple insurers at the same time. This time around I got my chosen quote from chill.ie but I’m afraid I have no more loyalty to comparison sites than I do to insurers. Set aside a quiet half-hour with a cuppa and look for quotes from a number of sources - you will likely be shocked by the range of quotes you will get.

When shopping, make sure to use correct information for the value of the vehicle and mileage. Car owners can sometimes leave the value at what they set it at originally. But, even though the second-hand car market is buoyant at the moment, your vehicle will have depreciated in value. Look on carzone.ie or similar sites to get a ballpark figure of what your car is currently worth, checking for models of similar age and with similar mileage. Have a think about mileage before you tick that box too. Many of us drastically changed our driving patterns during the pandemic so be sure to choose the mileage option that is correct for you.

The work involved is minimal and savings are almost guaranteed, which is why Mr Walsh believes we should all do it.

“The point we want to get across is, regardless of the product, there are really no instances where you should simply auto-renew without first seeing if there’s better value to be had,” he said. “If you’re on the wrong deal, or are paying too much for your home or motor insurance – simply ditch-it and switch-it. Thousands of households across Ireland are suffering from higher price inflation, and much of this pain can be alleviated by switching provider.”

Pick of the Week

Virgin Media has launched a new Wi-Fi Guarantee service that promises minimum speeds of 30Mb in every room of the home, including areas that were previously Wi-Fi blackspots.

Using VWi-Fi mesh technology, smart pods connect with the cloud to understand how each household uses Wi-Fi. This allows for constant adapting to create the best conditions for the network. The Smart Wi-Fi Pods work together with the Virgin Media Hub to create a Wi-Fi bubble that covers the entire home.

“Fast and reliable broadband is a priority for our customers," Orla Kelly, Proposition and CVP Manager from Virgin Media said. “Blackspots, in those hard-to-reach places, like a new home office in the attic, are a real source of frustration for many households, but Virgin Media is committed to eliminating them."

The Wi-Fi Guarantee includes a Smart Wi-Fi Pod, plus up to two additional pods and a technician visit if needed, to ensure customers get a minimum speed of 30Mb in every room for an additional €5 a month.