Super Bowl LVI: Where to watch, who's performing and how to understand the game

Super Bowl 56 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated match-up between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. While the big game itself is bound to be exciting, people are also looking forward to the halftime show, the commercials and all of the inevitably delicious American snacks.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place this Sunday the 13th of February. As a result of the NFL regular season’s expansion to 17 games, it will be the first Super Bowl to be held on the second Sunday in February.

Who is performing?

Most importantly we’ll get a show packed with star-studded performances. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar are the headline acts at this year’s Super Bowl. It will be a homecoming show for Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop Dog will take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Picture: P Photo/Chris O'Meara

Multi-Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem this year. Mickey was the first Black woman to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year for her ground-breaking debut album “Remember Her Name."

The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The stadium opened in September 2020 and is the home venue of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams. This year’s event will be the eighth Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area but the first since 1993.

Where can I watch?

Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 11:30pm Irish time on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be shown on Sky Sports (Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL) and could go on until the wee hours. You can also watch it via NOW TV or on your laptop or on your phone through Sky Go. Finally, the BBC will also be broadcasting the match on BBC One from 11:30 pm onwards.

What’s the big deal?

Americans get ready for Super Bowl Sundays for weeks, they prepare the food, parties and bets for their favourite teams. This year, NBC has set a record deal for 2022 Super Bowl ads, asking for $6.5 million per 30-second commercial. This is an increase from the $5.5 million asked for in 2021. It is also going to be set in the most expensive stadium ever built. The SoFi Stadium cost $5.5 Billion (€4.82bn) to build.

The stadium, which is in Inglewood in the greater Los Angeles area, can expand its capacity up to an incredible 100,240 for the Super Bowl (up from its usual 70,000).

This year's Super Bowl is a matchup between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, after some of the most eventful playoff games in recent memory.

With the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen all fallen by the wayside over the course of the playoffs, Matthew Stafford and his Bengals counterpart Joe Burrow will be the main attractions at Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals quarterback is 25-year-old Joe Burrow, who is in only his second season in the league while the Rams are led by Matthew Stafford, a quarterback who spent over a decade with the struggling Detroit Lions before moving to Los Angeles before the start of this season.

Stafford is the even-money favourite to be named Super Bowl MVP with Burrow a 9-4 chance as they bid to extend a run of quarterbacks, scooping the award in 31 of the previous 56 Super Bowls.

The Bengals roster is packed full of young talent with Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon names to watch out for at The Show.

How do I understand the game?

Here’s how it works. Each team is split into two units; an attaching one and a defensive one. The team which has control of the ball will have their offence (attacking players) on the pitch. The attacking players will attempt to then move the ball forward and score touchdowns, which are worth six points, across the other team’s goal line. A field goal, similar to rugby, is worth three points. After a touchdown, the scoring team gets the chance to kick the ball over the bar for one extra point.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The quarterback, like in any game, the other team’s defence tries to stop the offensive team. It gets a lot more complicated from there but the key difference between American Football and sports we are more familiar with are the ‘downs’. A team gets four shots to move the ball 10 yards down the field. Each time they get tackled or move out of bounds it’s using up one of their turns, or downs. The next play or down starts from the point the ball was tackled or thrown out.

If they make it before their four turns run out, they get another four shots to do it again, and so forth. If they fail to travel ten yards with less than four downs, the other team gets the ball.

The offensive team will usually try to kick the ball further from their goal line on the fourth down so that the other team has further to run when they get control of the ball.

There’s more to it but the longer you watch it, the easier it will be to grasp.