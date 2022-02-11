Irish Teacher: Generalisations used to defend single-sex schools are damaging

Labour education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin introduced a bill to end gender discrimination this week, threatening to remove State funding for single-sex schools in 10-15 years.

The move caused quite a stir on national radio and television.

If you’ve read this column before, you’ll know that I wholeheartedly agree with the need to develop an inclusive model of education in Ireland. No school should discriminate on the grounds of class, religion, ability, or gender. Yet people consistently offer one of two arguments in defence of single-sex schools: 1) boys and girls learn differently and 2) parents should get to choose.

I chatted with a fellow teacher about this on the Pat Kenny Show. He argued that gender plays a huge role in learning. He assured listeners that boys are weaker in languages and stronger in maths. He suggested that boys are aggressive in sports, need a “firmer hand”, need information ‘broken down’, are less mature, and benefit from an all-male school environment. I respect this teacher and know he’s doing what he believes is best for his students, but it seems to me that he’s trapped in the narrow window of his own perception.

I’ve worked with young people for close to 20 years in all sorts of schools and I’ve encountered boys that fit his description perfectly, alongside girls that fit it equally well. I’ve encountered boys who are the opposite of the gender stereotypes we impose on them. I’ve experienced greater differences within genders than between them.

I’ve taught boys, girls, transgender boys, and transgender girls, and would argue, borrowing from Walt Whitman, that they each contain “multitudes”.

I’m influenced by a talk I attended years ago. Sir John Jones warned a room of teachers against putting “lids on jars” — limits — when it came to our students. Ever since, I’ve had no interest in lids, boxes, labels, generalisations, or stereotypes.

Scientists can’t find significant differences between male and female brains. The data isn’t there and yet it’s referenced daily, even by teachers. It’s a zombie concept but a familiar one, and we’re naturally drawn to the familiar. Boys will be boys, right? Well, they will if you continue to say it often enough. Generalisations used to defend single-sex schools are unhealthy and damaging.

The second defence of single-sex schools is that parents should retain the right to choose.

Picture: iStock

We’re told we live in a ‘choice’ society. This translates to a consumerist society and it presents education as a commodity. Is education a commodity? I see it as a right and every child should have equal access to it.

For me, certain choices deserve priority over others. All children should have a healthy choice of subjects for instance, but in single-sex schools they often don’t. The I Wish initiative held an online event this week to encourage girls into STEM careers, but 55% of girls surveyed, who expressed an interest in engineering and construction, had no access to related subjects at secondary. Conversely, 90% of students studying home economics in Ireland are female. Student choice is still exceptionally gendered, and children’s choices get far less attention than their parent’s right to choose a single-sex environment. Who is education for, exactly?

Choices can be categorised far easier than our children. Choices that exclude are different from those that include. Parents might want the choice of a private school or a single-sex school for academic reasons, but that choice is not necessarily healthy for young people or broader society. It’s also not backed up by research.

Nowadays, young people must navigate relentless social media, easily accessible pornography, and a growing awareness of gender violence. Young people in 2022 should surely sit beside one another, braving together the virtual tide that washes against them.

Good parent choices should enhance the wellbeing, health, and safety of children. If isolating a child from the opposite sex is a good choice, then I’m worried. I am not aware of any credible research that makes that claim.

Parental choice isn’t everything. We don’t let our children go without seatbelts in cars. We don’t let them watch The Terminator when they’re six years old. We don’t let them choose Mars bars every dinner time.

We should apply the same common sense to our schools and stop defending our right to choose when there’s no evidence that certain choices are good ones.

I hope the next 10-15 years mark a pivotal change in how we educate young people in this country.

Healthy choices, for children and society, not all choices, are worth preserving.