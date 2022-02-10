Want to jump out of the bed with the 5am club? Bernard O'Shea's top rise-and-shine tips 

“The 5 am Club”, “The Miracle Morning,” “The Five a.m. Miracle” are all books written to the testament of rising our earthly bodies at 5am every morning. The internet is packed with gurus and ordinary people alike bestowing the rich virtues bestowed on those who refuse to turn over into the welcoming warmth of a duvet and instead get up at such an ungodly hour.

Those benefits can range from becoming a millionaire, getting more work done so you can spend more time on your passions, to even apparently losing weight. I had to join the 5am club for the last six months due to work and home commitments.

Although I used to get up insanely early for years while doing breakfast radio, this time around, it’s different. This time all the onus was on me. So here are three valuable tips to get you up, enjoy, and hopefully stick to it.

1. Put a baby wipe on top of your phone

When the alarm goes off at 5am, the instinct is just to hit snooze or turn it off completely. One tip that circulates regularly is to put cold water on your face. But you have to get up to do that.

So when the alarm goes off, and I reach for the phone, the first thing I grab is a strategically placed baby wipe that I put there on my phone the night before. It’s not as “refreshing” as pouring cold water on your face, and most of the moisture is evaporated by the morning.

What gets me up and awakens my senses is the smell. I hate the smell of baby wipes. It aggravates me to the point where I have to get up and wash my hands. If you like the aroma and scouring your face with even a partially half-dried out wipe is your thing, it will wake you up.

Just make sure you don’t use a floor wipe that could result in you smelling like French polish as you wait, partially blinded, in A&E.

2. You’ll have the whole house to yourself*

I can categorically state here and now that I have not been able to finish a cup of tea in its entirety since lockdown began two years ago. The family has been on a wild journey of going nearly nowhere.

I used to shout out, “Daddy’s sitting down now for five minutes and having a cup of tea. Does anybody want anything now BECAUSE I’m not getting up.” Of course, they don’t want anything when I say it, but the second and I mean the second I sit down the requests come flying in.

“Daddy, I want something. I don’t know what it is, but I want it."

“Can we have a treat?”

Or my personal favourite, “Daddy, help me; I’m stuck in the fridge again.”

When I was growing up, we had two foundation rules.

No 1., Keep all doors closed because the heat will get out, and No 2., You have to be quiet when your father is watching the News. I have never told my kids to stay calm when watching the telly because I never get to watch the telly anymore, period. There is something extraordinary lovely sitting down with a cup of coffee in complete silence.

Albeit you’re staring at a computer screen, and you are filled with pessimistic optimism as you begin to open your emails. But no one is going to try and physically pull at your clothes or scream at you that “Netflix is not working again”.

It’s a tiny peaceful harbour before the good ship “School Run” sets out on its voyage.

*One caveat. Saying “I’ll have the whole house to myself” is slightly misinformed because you don’t dare flush a toilet or hit your spoon too hard off the cereal bowl in fear of waking one of your offspring, but you will have your desk to yourself.

3. Never say to yourself, “I have to get up early.”

This was my breakthrough moment. I constantly fretted the night before, telling myself repeatedly that I had to get up early the following day. I would even visualize myself getting out of bed and starting work.

Fast forward to 2am I’m tossing and turning. Then the hammer blow begins ruminating in your brain “I won’t be able to get up”. You're defeated.

Then you convince yourself that you’re going to get up regardless of how much sleep you got the night before. For me, it’s this weird self-punishment zone I get into. It reminds me of my mother telling me as a teenager, “You won’t be able to get up in the morning if you don’t go to bed now.”

So I just started to convince myself that it didn’t matter what time I went to bed or how much sleep I got. The first few mornings were tough, but I eventually got into a rhythm.

Lessons learnt:

The biggest lesson I learned about getting up at 5am is that it’s not a punishment. Neither is it some glorious path to becoming a billionaire or elevating yourself to some convoluted nirvana-like state. It isn’t about getting extra work hours in either. However, I would not get everything done if I didn’t.

It’s really about carving out your mini-day within 24 hours. It’s prime time real estate in an unfashionable district on the clock. Many people found new areas to walk or run in during lockdown. They knew that they were always there but never used them. Suddenly we came to the realization that where you live has so much to offer.

Early morning is like that. It’s yours for the taking. It can become your little time-share getaway. Getting up is tricky, but you can always try the baby wipe trick!