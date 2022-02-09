Consumer Corner: Are you brave enough to have a baby gift registry?

Planning for a baby, having a baby and raising a baby is an expensive business. Having a baby is life-changing and it will also have a serious impact on your finances.

Figures from Laya Life found that the average cost of raising a child in Ireland until they are 21 is around €105,321. It ain't cheap.

The first year of a child’s life can be so expensive. Between buggies, cots, car seats and much more, the costs build up. Research from the BabyDoc Club found that Irish parents in Ireland spend more than €10,000 in the first year alone. The survey points out that on average parents spend €515 on nappies alone in that first year.

I’m sure most parents will relate to how easy it is to spend money in those early days. It can be hard being at home alone with the only caller of the day being the An Post delivery man. Then Amazon suggests you need a mini hoover type device to get snot from your child’s nose. It’s a thing.

As a first-time parent especially it can be very tempting to want the top of the range everything. As a second time parent that desire is usually replaced with the need just for sleep. There’s also a realisation second time around that the nappies don’t always have to be Pampers and the second-hand Jumperoo will do the job just fine for those few weeks it's needed.

When it comes to baby spending it is important to step back and see the long term picture.

This is going to be a long, long road and wouldn’t the €200 you could spend on a state-of-the-art changing table be better in a bank account for when your baby is old enough for you both to enjoy it?

However, something to consider would be a Baby Gift Registry. If you would be brave enough. Wedding registries are commonplace in America and there is a lot to be said for using one for having a baby. Would you be comfortable passing on your Baby Registry link to family and friends? It would easily avoid having a wardrobe full of baby clothes you may never use. It would make people happy too to know they are getting something you would actually use. However, although practical there is, of course, something that has stopped them from becoming commonplace in Ireland.

Secondhand shopping can also be a lifesaver when it comes to babies. New buggies and prams are expensive and the reason behind that is because they are built to last. If you are investing it might be worth seeking out a second hand one and changing the covers. That way the cost will come down significantly from buying the whole thing brand new. There are so many online marketplaces now, especially on Facebook so seek out ones that suit your needs.

One saving method to consider when it comes to babies also is to have the Children's Allowance go into a separate savings account. At €140 per month per child once they reach 18 that will have amounted to more than €30,000. This of course won’t suit everyone as the children’s allowance can be very much appreciated when it does come in each month.

The Laya survey also found that 77% of parents said they put too much pressure on themselves to give their kids everything. This is very true. When it comes to spending on your babies it is worth remembering that often the best memories are those that don’t cost the world.