A Cork community group seeks a home to rent for a refugee family

A Cork community group is looking for a rental home to welcome a refugee family on the city's northside.

St. Luke’s Welcomes, founded in 2019 to welcome a refugee family to Cork City, has launched the search as part of a national movement to find homes and provide support for refugee families resettling in Ireland. For the next three weekends, the group will be displaying a model of a house at the Coal Quay Market, and handing out flyers in the hope of finding a suitable property.

Maria Bateson, Chair of St. Luke’s Welcomes says: "Over the last few years the group has worked really hard to fundraise and to complete all the necessary training. We have been somewhat limited by pandemic restrictions, but with things opening up again we’re really keen to find a house so we can finally be approved to welcome a family to Cork.

The group now needs to find a two- or three-bedroom house or apartment in Cork City in order for that application to be approved. The family will have refugee status, and will be eligible for HAP supports. The members of the community group will be on hand to provide practical supports for the family, from registering with a GP practice, to enrolling children in local schools.

"We’ve been proactively contacting estate agents and postering around the St. Luke’s area but unfortunately despite some promising leads, we haven’t been able to secure a house yet", says Bateson.

"I think it might take the right type of landlord, one who wants to be part of bringing Syrian or Afghan refugees to Ireland and who has a property to let for two years or longer. The landlord has the comfort of knowing that this family is supported and that there are funds to pay rent while the HAP application is pending. In a way, this Valentine’s Day we’re looking for our perfect match!"

"We’d also love to have some new members on board, so we’d urge anyone interested to pop down to the Coal Quay market to have a chat with our members.”

Community sponsorship offers a practical way for communities, groups and individuals in Ireland to do something to change the lives of a refugee family - at a serious time of need, as refugee crises continue the world over.