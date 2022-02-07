Chris O'Dowd's beloved rescue dog has passed away - he reminds us to adopt, don't shop

Last night, on Twitter, actor and comedian Chris O'Dowd shared his grief at the passing of his furry friend Potato, 'the memory foam dog who never met a lap he didn't love'.

Our gorgeous old boy passed on last week. 💔 ‘Potato’ aka ‘Spuddy’ aka ‘The Memory foam dog’ never met a lap he didn’t love. He made us better people and we were lucky to know him so long. Sent some love to @MADRADogRescue in his name, because rescues are fuckin magic. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/X0JOJmf9C2

Whether it's the passing of a childhood companion and an early lesson in grief, or the departure of a loyal pal later in life, things can never quite be the same after those tearful last goodbyes are said.

The love and warmth is as palpable in O'Dowd's words as his loss, speaking to the special role that pets play in our lives.

Potato was a rescue dog, he adds, with a donation going to MADRA Dog Rescue in his honour because "rescues are f**kin magic" - linking out to the time when the pooch in question made a Conan O'Brien cameo.

I’m pleased he made it on Conan. That had always been a ‘thing’ for him. https://t.co/R0K9GG3EPp — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) February 6, 2022

The Tweet comes as a reminder of the love and companionship that rescue dogs are capable of - especially poignant in light of a massive hike in numbers of pets being handed to animal rescues around the country at present.

There has, unfortunately, always been a surge in rescues around this time of year - the reality of a society that normalises handing troublesome Christmas puppies back after buying them with little to no research about what the doggie needs from its new home.

Dogs Trust Ireland has seen an average of eight dogs handed in per day since Christmas of last year, which also factors in the overall increase in surrenders of so-called 'lockdown pets', as families and individuals return to post-Covid normality and find themselves unable to care for their charges.

Ciara Byrne, Head of Communications at Dogs Trust, says: "While many of the people who contact us do so because of extenuating circumstances, sadly many are telling us they underestimated the commitment dog ownership involves.

"We are also continuing to see victims of unscrupulous breeders and families being ‘dog fished’ as misleading and often illegal online advertisements continue."

The circumstances are sorely testing animal rescues and kennels around the country, and Dogs Trust have put out the call for foster humans to temporarily help rescue pups on their way to their forever homes.

Kate Horgan, Fostering Coordinator at Dogs Trust, says: "We are urgently appealing for foster homes across the country. Fostering not only provides invaluable experience in caring for a dog but it plays a fundamental role in helping the most vulnerable dogs get back on their paws and gives them a better chance of finding their forever home, an incredibly rewarding experience for any dog lover."

"If you are over 18, have access to dog-friendly transport for vet visits and meeting potential adopters, a secure garden and time to temporarily care for a dog in need, we would love to hear from you.”

If you have the time, ability and space, please consider talking to your local animal rescue about helping a furry friend in need.

For more information about fostering a dog from Dogs Trust, please visit DogsTrust.ie/Fostering