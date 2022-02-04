Bernard O'Shea: Scream therapy? I like to bark into my scarf

I hadn’t heard of “screech on the beach” until my wife told me about it. It originated in The Netherlands. Its originator Julie Scott, a vocal coach, was feeling the mental and financial pinch of Covid. She decided to put her vocal training to use and released a screech into the sea while walking along a North Sea beach. The germ of the idea came to her when she saw a television piece about people living in Shanghai, China, that would go to a park and vent their frustrations.

She then posted on her Facebook page world others like to join her. The first day she had summoned a group that was chomping at the screaming bit. What was to only happen for three weeks became a daily ritual—groups of people screaming at the sea and the inevitable media interest locally and globally. However, Scott has brought a method to what looks and sounds like madness.

From her background as a vocal coach, she gets participants to warm up their vocal cords first as it’s essential to protect the voice. This is something I know only all too well. As someone who used their voice professionally for 20 years, I always failed to warm up.

I would often go on stage and roar and shout and sing for an hour. When I would come off, I literally would have no voice. At least once a month, I would be spraying containers of throat soothers down my throat and hoping that I would be able to speak.

Lack of care developed into my voice just cutting out when singing (no great harm, I’m not precisely Celine Dion), and sometimes when I speak, it just turns off like a switch (people close to me wish it would happen more often). But for years using my voice at times was painful all because I didn’t warm up beforehand or take care of it. This is something Scott is highly mindful of to protect her fellow screechers.

Scott gets her participant to do a vocal warm-up before shouting commences. Then before they let it rip, the group takes a minute of silence. Then they screech away in the chilly North Sea. When everyone is finished, take another minute of silence together as a group. It reminds me of going to Ireland games where we would take the lead and scream our heads off in the stand only a few minutes later concede a sloppy goal with thousands of green shirts left silently contemplative in the air.

Scott’s approach is new; however, scream therapy has been around for a while.

A clinical psychologist, Dr Arthur Janov conceived primal therapy, as his method is formally known, after an epiphany in the late 1960s. He introduced it to the world with his first book, “The Primal Scream,” published by G. P. Putnam’s Sons in 1970” New York Times.

His book, popularised by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, became a best seller. The band Primal Scream got their name from Lennon and Ono’s interest. In an interview given in 2008, Janov summarised, "Primal therapy means that we have needs that we are all with. When those basic needs are not met, we are hurt if that hurt is big enough, it’s imprinted into the system and changes our whole physical design, and what initial therapeutic dose is going back to our hurt brain and relieving the pain and get it out of the system."

There are oceans of critiques online about Janov’s theories, along with a large community extolling the benefits. But Screech on the Beach is more about is a communal vent shared with co-venters. A response to being locked down.

It could be a vent in a tent, moan on the phone or scream in the steam (the bath). My venting mechanism is to “Bark in The Scarf.” I roll up my scarf and howl into it now and again. It sounds bonkers, and it is.

This is embarrassing, but please do if you ever get a chance to howl at a full moon. I guarantee you will start laughing at yourself immediately. When my son was small, I remember he went through a five or six-week period of being obsessed with wolves. He would howl indiscriminately around the house. It was doing my head in.

Until one day, I just joined in with him. We did a good five minutes of howling in the kitchen. God knows what the neighbours must have thought, but we laughed ourselves silly. I always remember that and how I felt afterwards; exhausted but refreshed at the same time.

We all need a physical vent. I still try and practice meditation every day, and Dermot Whelan’s philosophy of “breath in for four seconds, hold it for four seconds, and breath out slowly” is a Swiss army knife for relief. But a screech into the heavens or the sea, there’s something more guttural about it, reminds you we’re animals, albeit carrying around these big clunky brains of ours.

I remember years ago my sister hugging a tree and telling me that it felt amazing. As I looked at her hugging a great giant oak, I kept looking around in case anyone would see her and embarrass us. But now, years later, having tried earthing and tree-hugging, I've realized that anything that connects your mind with nature, even if it is screaming at the sea if it feels good and you aren’t freaking anybody out, is beneficial.

All I need to do now is convince the Happy Pear twins that instead of getting into the cold Irish Sea, all we have to do is screech at it.