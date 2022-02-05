'I was terrified - we all were': a stash of WWI love-letters tells an extraordinary story

Sheena Fennell remembers that sunny day as if it were yesterday.

She and her beloved grandfather Cecil McCall — Bampsh, as she called him — were sitting on a garden bench at their home in West Cork, comparing scars. He pulled up the legs of his trousers, revealing deep white marks across both kneecaps.

“Oh yeah,” he said, “that’s where the controls of the Spitfire went into my knees when I was shot down.” It made an impression on her, as she realised he must have been a pilot, but then she went skipping off down the garden as seven-year-olds do.

That was one of the few references Cecil McCall made to his time as a pilot in his lifetime. It was only after he died in 1995 that Sheena, a senior technician in oceanography at NUI Galway, and her mother Gill discovered a wealth of material revealing his missions in the Suez, the Sinai desert, the Middle East, North Africa and, ultimately, over the former Yugoslavia where he was shot down and taken by the Germans as a prisoner of war.

He kept a diary, a log book of flying and a book, ‘A Wartime Log for British Prisoners’, in a private cupboard that all came to light after his death.

Meantime, the extraordinary experiences of Patricia Fox, his wartime fiancée, were recorded in her letters home. They had been packed into two boxes and shut away in a writing bureau at her home in Monkstown, Cork, and then West Cork, for decades.

They were referred to as the ‘war letters’ and never spoken about so when Gill Fennell opened them, she hesitated; it didn’t feel right to read her mother’s private letters. Soon, however, she realised how important they were and learned to use a computer so that she could transcribe them.

Those accounts, all 300 pages in her mother’s case and some 150 in her father’s, are now safely held at Cork City and County Archives, but a shorter version also forms part of a new book, Family Histories of World War ll: Survivors and Descendants.

Gill Fennell at the bureau where all the memorabilia was found. Picture: Anne Marie Cronin

Her parents’ story is one of 13 in a book detailing the wartime experiences of Irish and international staff at NUI Galway.

They offer a fascinating Irish perspective on the Second World War “from the ground up”, and show how one of the deadliest conflicts of the last century continues to resonate.

When co-editors Dr Róisín Healy and Gearóid Barry put out a call to university colleagues for war stories, they were bowled over by the response. “We had no idea how deep an impact the war had on people we are working with every day,” they said.

Many, however, never spoke of those experiences. “It goes back to the founding of the State,” Gill Fennell believes. “There was that bit of reticence about saying that you had gone to the British Forces. Many thousands went to fight. They were still staunchly Irish, there was no doubt about that, yet the rawness was still there.”

At least now, those stories are starting to emerge. And what stories. Patricia Fox, Gill’s mother and Sheena’s grandmother, provides harrowing descriptions of her work as an ambulance driver in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1942.

She tells her mother how she went “beetling along” at the wheel of her ambulance during a blackout, negotiating treacherous driving conditions. Later, she recounted her terrifying experience of a German air-raid on Aberdeen on April 21, 1943.

“I was terrified, we all were. I’ve never been so near death or injury. One of the incidents was just a bit too close. However, we are safe as are our billets. I finally got back at 4am having seen dreadful things,” she wrote.

Those dreadful things ranged from seeing plane-crash survivors with horrific burns, attending to the victims of shell-shock who had come through “pure hell” and rescuing a man whose house had collapsed around him, burying his sister in the process.

Pat, as she was known, wrote: “I talked as cheerily as I could and gave him a packet of cigarettes I had. Really you’d think I had saved his life, he broke down and cried, said he never knew anyone could be so kind and what did I do, just cigarettes and a cheery word. There is so little we can do.”

Her daughter and grand-daughter say that her honesty, compassion and strength shine through all her letters.

That compassion is evident when she describes helping German prisoners of war. “You know Mum, despite Red Cross rules etc. I always thought if ever I had a German prisoner as patient, I’d give him a bad journey and take as little care as possible. Well, I had four stretcher cases and I found I simply had to treat them the same as our boys, one was only nineteen and looked about fifteen.”

It wasn’t all hard work, though. “She had a high old time too,” Gill says. There were parties, trips to the theatre — at one point, Pat and her friends even dined with the cast of a Gilbert and Sullivan production — and fishing outings to Dundee.

There were dinners out too. In 1943, she told her mother that she had dined from “a pretty good menu for a country at war for 4 years. Clear or tomato soup, Lobster Mayonnaise or Roast Chicken, vegetables, Coffee cream and puree of blackberries, a savoury and coffee. No wonder I’m putting on weight.”

Gill Fennell has compiled the accounts of her parents’ time in the British Army during WWII, a version of which forms part of a new book, ‘Family Histories of World War ll: Survivors and Descendants’. Picture: Anne Marie Cronin

It’s not clear why Patricia Fox decided to volunteer, but she must have been influenced by her fiancé’s decision to join the British Royal Air Force (RAF) in 1940. His sister Gabriel also signed up, joining the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force two years later.

The couple had met in Monkstown around 1939, fallen in love and hoped to marry around 1941. Then war intervened and, after intense and rigorous training, Cecil McCall was given a tropical kit, a pair of desert boots and stationed in Cape Town. He did more training in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and records the awful experience of training in a flight simulator, that “infernal contraption”, as he called it.

“No matter how cool calm and collected you entered its cockpit when your time was up you emerged bathed in perspiration, shaky and disillusioned.”

He gained his ‘wings’ in December 1941 and was promoted to full sergeant. “We are Lords of the Air,” he wrote. “There will never be another day like it, all we strove for, swotted for, drilled for, and sweated is there for all to see.”

What follows was a hectic tour of duty taking in Egypt, Suez, the Sinai desert, the Middle East and North Africa until his final mission, on April 17, 1943, when he was shot down by anti-aircraft fire over Yugoslavia. At 12.20pm that day, he was taken prisoner by the Germans although his unit did not know if he was alive or dead.

Gill Fennell reads out a section of the letter that was sent from his commanding officer to Cecil’s mother Emily McCall, then living in Monkstown. “… He was last seen turning away from the harbour, near the water. Whether or not he was able to escape is not known. I know full well how painful this uncertainty must be but it would be cruel to raise your hopes by saying he may be a POW [prisoner of war] when I have no facts to go on. He was seen engaging the enemy in his usual dauntless way and is now missing.”

Gill and her daughter Sheena reflect on the harrowing impact that letter must have had. In Scotland, Pat received the news and wrote: “Poor darling, he came through over three years of it, and now to go when he was nearly finished his tour. I’m really too numb to feel anything. But please God missing is so much better than missing believed killed.”

A letter from the stash.

Cecil McCall’s days as a prisoner of war were far from easy. He was kept in solitary confinement, experienced all kinds of privations and later witnessed the killing of many of his colleagues during friendly fire from the Allies during the forced marches at the end of the war. But he was alive and when Pat found out, she wrote: “Never felt so excited before, don’t know what I am saying or doing, isn’t it just wonderful. Expect to get his address from the Red Cross soon.”

There had been a development, though; she had met somebody else. When Cecil finally made it to Aberdeen to visit her in June 1945, she went to meet him at the railway station but felt so ill, she nearly had to get off the tram.

After meeting again, she wrote: “We just stood there unable to move or say anything. It was the strangest feeling; I thought I knew what I wanted; now I was no longer certain.” In the days and weeks that followed, however, it became clearer and the couple married in September 1945 at a small wedding in Guildford, England. And the rest, as they say, is history.

‘Family Histories of World War ll: Survivors and Descendants’, edited by Róisín Healy and Dr Gearóid Barry, is published by Bloomsbury and available in Ireland from Charlie Byrne’s of Galway and Dubrays bookshops.

Witnesses to war

Professor of German and Honorary Consul for Germany in the West of Ireland Hans-Walter Schmidt-Hannisa grew up under the impression that his family were more like victims of war than perpetrators only to discover his maternal grandfather was a racist and an inveterate Nazi.

Professor of American history at NUI Galway Enrico Dal Lago grew up in Italy in the 1970s. His parents’ childhood memories of the Nazi occupation of 1943-45 haunted the imagination. Enrico’s father Olinto Dal Lago is from a proud peasant family in north-eastern Italy. Aged 10, he became a boy helper of the Italian Resistance.

Ciara Boylan, who has a PhD in History and teaches in Galway, once found her grandfather’s service as a dental officer to British soldiers in the Second World War problematic. Major JJ McNamara, a native of Co Clare, also helped estimate the numbers killed at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. He saw no contradiction between his nationality and his military service. His granddaughter came to appreciate his motives.

Sara Farrona, a scientist and lecturer from Spain, made a chance discovery of a mysterious wartime German map of Spain which led her back to her granduncle Luís Cortés Farrona, a veteran of both the Spanish Civil War and of the French Resistance during the Second World War. A communist refugee, Luís escaped Franco only to see France occupied by Hitler. Exiled from Spain until 1980, Luís’ story is one of the return of a beloved uncle, and finding love a second time in old age.

English lecturer Irina Ruppo recalled her Russian-Jewish grandmothers, sisters Lucia and Raisa Greenberg who survived the Nazi Siege of Leningrad (1941-44), in which an estimated one million people died. They escaped the city in 1942 to face an arduous journey by train to Siberia, their mother refused to leave one sickly daughter behind.

Lecturer in French Sylvie Mossay recounts the traumatic experiences of her maternal grandparents, Basyl Marczuk and Aleksandra Doronko, who met as Ukrainian slave labourers in wartime Germany, sought refuge in post-war Belgium, and reunited with family in Ukraine only in 1972.