The 2 Johnnies to take over Jenny Greene's Drivetime slot

The radio duo will have their own Drivetime show on RTÉ 2fm with Jenny Greene moving to a later slot
The 2 Johnnies to take over Jenny Greene's Drivetime slot

The 2 Johnnies said they are "buzzing like an old fridge"

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 13:24
Nicole Glennon

The 2 Johnnies will be taking over Jenny Greene's Drivetime slot on RTÉ 2fM.

The two radio presenters new show Drive It with The 2 Johnnies will air midweek from 3 - 6pm and kicks off Monday, February 21.

The show, presented by comedy duo Johnny Smacks and Johnny B, promises to serve up banging tunes, good craic and great new segments to keep a variety of listeners entertained every weekday. The lads will also be solving problems "from getting the shift on a Friday night, to when to change the oil on a tractor."

The Tipperary pair said they are "buzzing like an old fridge" at the opportunity. 

"2FM is a monster station," they said, "we’ll be following in the footsteps of giants."

"It’s uncharted waters for us, but we look forward to trying not to crash every day. We’re going to try stuff, it won't always run smooth, but you won’t want to miss it. 

"We can only hope that people will be talking about us in years to come....in a good way."

Head of 2FM Dan Healy said they are "thrilled" to the 2 Johnnies to the show and believe the 2FM audience will "love them." 

Read More

Question of Taste: Nyree Yergainharsian of Fair City picks her favourite books, music and performances

More in this section

'This is a lovely full circle.' Samantha Mumba to present new radio show 'This is a lovely full circle.' Samantha Mumba to present new radio show
File Photo Vicky Phelan has described herself as an Òemotional basket caseÓ as she agonises over whether to begin a new clinical New documentary about Vicky Phelan will show an 'exclusive and intimate journey'
Royal visit to Barbados Meet 'the gang.' Rihanna introduces baby bump to her fans on social media
<p>Vicky Phelan receive the Freedom of Limerick in a special ceremony in the city this evening.</p>

'I'm giving my story, warts and all.' An upbeat Vicky Phelan shares an update

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices