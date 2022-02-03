The 2 Johnnies to take over Jenny Greene's Drivetime slot

The 2 Johnnies will be taking over Jenny Greene's Drivetime slot on RTÉ 2fM.

The two radio presenters new show Drive It with The 2 Johnnies will air midweek from 3 - 6pm and kicks off Monday, February 21.

The show, presented by comedy duo Johnny Smacks and Johnny B, promises to serve up banging tunes, good craic and great new segments to keep a variety of listeners entertained every weekday. The lads will also be solving problems "from getting the shift on a Friday night, to when to change the oil on a tractor."

The Tipperary pair said they are "buzzing like an old fridge" at the opportunity.

"2FM is a monster station," they said, "we’ll be following in the footsteps of giants."

"It’s uncharted waters for us, but we look forward to trying not to crash every day. We’re going to try stuff, it won't always run smooth, but you won’t want to miss it.

"We can only hope that people will be talking about us in years to come....in a good way."

Head of 2FM Dan Healy said they are "thrilled" to the 2 Johnnies to the show and believe the 2FM audience will "love them."