Jennifer Horgan: Don O'Leary - and how Irish education could be so much better

Who would you say makes Ebenezer Scrooge change his ways in a Christmas Carol?

Who unfreezes the heart of Wilde’s reclusive Selfish Giant?

Throughout literature, children save adults and not the other way around. They re-awaken our humanity, cut through distraction, and get us back to the heart of the matter. A lot of us maybe miss this about them- we focus on their dependency and not their wisdom.

Don O’Leary, Director of Cork’s Life Centre sees children clearly, and more importantly perhaps, he hears them too. He has spent years listening to the young people who have made their way to the Life Centre on the hills of the city. It’s aptly named; it’s a lively, colourful place, decorated with student murals. It’s quiet too. Peaceful.

I meet Don at ten o’clock with a few colleagues and by five past he’s down to business.

This directness is at the core of the man. He’s no interest in bluff or bluster and he seems frustrated with our system because there’s so much of it.

He’s just been on a local radio station.

‘I can’t believe it!’ he exclaims, ‘they’ve promised the same inflated grades. Isn’t that why we’re doing the exams and not the hybrid? And, another thing, if it wasn’t fair for them to do the exams last year, it’s not fair to do them this year. It’s that simple.’ I question him, thinking that maybe Foley’s decision is to match the results of the written exams, but he’s right. He’s absolutely spot on.

Foley has promised the same exam profile as last year. I’m stumped too, but I’m simultaneously unsurprised. I missed this in my column earlier this week. I missed a few things. But the level of noise and nonsense is loud enough in everyone’s ears to make it all seem very, very complicated.

This is why we need men like Don O’Leary at the centre of the conversation.

Don O'Leary, director, Cork Life Centre. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The toxicity of the league tables is first on Don’s agenda. For him, they promote one path for all, a path that is often deserted when the spotlight is removed, and the child actually starts the course.

‘It should be about what will make them happy in life but it’s not. They go for the points with the highest courses and then they don’t have a clue. They might be getting top marks in schools and then they get a bad mark in university because they don’t know what’s being asked of them.

They don’t even know small things like that they can’t always use the word ‘I’ in a college essay. The system should be about listening to children, helping them to carve their own path, the right path for them. But we’re too busy telling them where they should go.’ Don imagines a much more practical approach in a reformed system.

‘Students should split for senior level. Some students should take a technical/apprenticeship route. I like to hear of pre-apprenticeship courses after Junior Cycle. That’s where some children are meant to be. They don’t need to do the Leaving, but they do need to have somewhere to go.’ ‘Other students should take a Leaving Cert option at senior cycle. There should study maybe 5 subjects in 5th year and drop to 4 in 6th year.

They should study modules and there should be a blend of continuous assessment and the final exam. And the subjects need to change. English needs to be split into Language and Literature. Maths could also be divided up. As could Irish.

We could also have Psychology, Law and Philosophy. So many students say they want to study Psychology and they don’t really know what that means.’ Don O’Leary, who was recently presented with a Civic Award for his contribution to education, starts with the child and goes from there. He acknowledges and celebrates difference. There is no judgement of children or their choices. His central idea is that they should have them.

This element of choice is something we’ve lost in all our noise and bluster. Third level institutions are quaking after yesterday’s announcement. There are too many students banging on the doors of courses with top points. Why? Is it the money they’re driven by? Will these courses make them happy?

Don O’Leary strikes me as a happy man.

He’s set up a zoom call for educators interested in change and about twenty of us are attending. I know little but standing on the same side as Don O’Leary feels like I’m standing on the side of young people. I feel saved already, in a quieter place, where I can listen – and get back to the heart of the matter.