Vicky Phelan Freedom of Limerick ceremony to be streamed live 

The Freedom of Limerick ceremony for Vicky Phelan will be streamed live this Thursday.

People at home will be able to watch the ceremony online at Limerick.ie on Thursday from 6.30pm.

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council.

The honour is reserved for those who have made “exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.”

Vicky is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and for her “tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.”

Vicky Phelan said she was "thrilled" with the honour

She is the first woman since 1997 to receive the honour, with just four women ever awarded the accolade: Ishbel Maria Hamilton-Gordon, Maud Gonne, Kathleen Clarke, and Trudy Hunt.

Responding to the news of the accolade back in December, Vicky said she was “thrilled” and called it “a great honour.”

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Vicky Phelan is an inspiration to all of us. She is a tireless fighter for women who have been affected by the Cervical Check scandal, and her work encapsulates the Freedom of Limerick, and how women should be treated.

“Her work has transformed the lives and saved the lives of Irish woman and helped us talk of end of life in an important way, in turn helping to make Irish society a richer and more equal.

“Despite her own health, she continues to face her challenges head on with a drive and determination, that has won the love, admiration and respect of the people of Limerick, Ireland and the world.”

The Council said the ceremony has been condensed as it was arranged when COVID-19 restrictions were in effect and they “felt it appropriate to maintain these arrangements for the event.”

You can watch the event online at 6:30pm on Thursday here.