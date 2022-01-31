Sky Matters: Within the next ten years, we could be flying people to the Moon to live permanently

Whilst letting the dog out for her early morning sniff in the back garden recently, I was struck by the beauty of a half-illuminated Moon and realised I hadn’t made the effort to fully appreciate it for some time. With just my eyes I could make out the dark areas that outline the face of the Man in the Moon – the so-called “maria” or “seas” - and along the divide between the dark and bright side – the so-called terminator – I could see a jagged edge rather than a clean division.
These simple observations give us clues to the past history of our nearest neighbour, although a fuller understanding of their origins has only been possible using powerful telescopes and by actually going to the Moon and analysing its geology at first hand. What these lunar scars reveal is a violent history. The jagged terminator results from hundreds of huge craters, km across, etched out of the surface soon after its formation. Devoid of water, atmosphere and geologic activity many have remained unchanged for over 4 billion years. By contrast, the maria result from lava outflows which took place around 2.8 billion years ago during the last period of major geological activity. Since then little of note has happened, save for the odd meteorite adding to the battered surface.
The Moon is a mere 380,000 km from Earth. The light travel time is 1.3 seconds, which means we see the Moon as it was 1.3 seconds ago. Compare this to the light travel time of 8 minutes to the Sun and you get a sense of just how cosy the Earth-Moon system is. And yet for all that closeness, it took until 1969 to bridge this infinitesimally small gap (by cosmic standards) and land a man on our nearest neighbour. That feat was only possible thanks to the Saturn V rocket, one of the most awe-inspiring machines ever built.
For more than 50 years it has held the accolade of the world’s most powerful launch vehicle. But that’s about to change. Sometime this year we can expect the first orbital flight of SpaceX’s latest creation, simply named “Starship”. This is a behemoth of a spacecraft with over twice the thrust of a Saturn V. It’s also taller, and for reference, it will stand a whopping 45m higher than the Elysium in Cork city centre. Starship will have the capacity to launch 150 tonnes into low earth orbit (about 100 people) and take a payload of about 75 tonnes to the Moon. Much of will be reusable and it will be capable of flying without human intervention.
The dizzying pace of advancement in launcher technology makes it reasonable to assume that within the next ten years we’ll be regularly flying people to the Moon. This time, however, instead of walking on the lunar surface for a few hours we’ll be there on a permanent basis. Spacecraft will no longer be occupied by individuals with wealth measured in billions of times that of the average planetary wage. Rather they will carry experts from all walks of life who can meaningfully contribute to overcoming the challenges of surviving in the lunar environment. We will use the Moon’s own resources to build structures in which we can live, ferrying heavy machinery from Earth that is too complex to build on the Moon at this time to assist in that and many other tasks.
It’s easy to imagine a time in the near future when a glance up at the Moon will reveal not only the craters and maria that we see today but something radically new - pinpricks of light from humanities first habitations beyond the safety of Earth. For some, this will represent progress, for others the exploitation of a pristine world. For the dog, I suspect it will remain less interesting than a good auld sniff.