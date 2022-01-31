Sky Matters: Within the next ten years, we could be flying people to the Moon to live permanently

Whilst letting the dog out for her early morning sniff in the back garden recently, I was struck by the beauty of a half-illuminated Moon and realised I hadn’t made the effort to fully appreciate it for some time. With just my eyes I could make out the dark areas that outline the face of the Man in the Moon – the so-called “maria” or “seas” - and along the divide between the dark and bright side – the so-called terminator – I could see a jagged edge rather than a clean division.

These simple observations give us clues to the past history of our nearest neighbour, although a fuller understanding of their origins has only been possible using powerful telescopes and by actually going to the Moon and analysing its geology at first hand. What these lunar scars reveal is a violent history. The jagged terminator results from hundreds of huge craters, km across, etched out of the surface soon after its formation. Devoid of water, atmosphere and geologic activity many have remained unchanged for over 4 billion years. By contrast, the maria result from lava outflows which took place around 2.8 billion years ago during the last period of major geological activity. Since then little of note has happened, save for the odd meteorite adding to the battered surface.