Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney's Twitter looks hacked… and is promoting NFTs

Siobhán McSweeney's account appears to have been hacked by a person or group promoting NFTs. Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 10:30
Nicole Glennon

The Twitter account for Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney is looking very different this morning.

The Derry Girls actress’ account appears to have been hacked by a person or group promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies.

The location of the @siobhni account now says ‘Metaverse’, and has been blocking some of the actress's followers, who number more than 100,000.

It's probably a wise move not to click on any of the links being posted by McSweeney's account at the moment.

The actress has not yet responded to the hacking.

3 simple steps to protect your Twitter account from hackers 

A strong, unique password

We know it’s tempting to use the same password for all of your social accounts, but by using the same password you’re giving hackers a shortcut to accessing all of your accounts. So first things first, make your Twitter password is only used for Twitter. Then make sure it’s a strong password - that’s one with both uppercase and lowercase letters, and one that makes use of numbers and symbols. Avoid using personal information such as your phone number, birthday, address or other identifying information in your password.

Two-factor authentication

Hopefully you’re already using two-factor authentication for your email account, online banking, etc. You can add that to your Twitter account by going into your Settings and then clicking on the security and account access option. You can opt for a text message, authentication app or security key for additional security.

If you are afraid your account has been compromised

If you have any fear that your account may have been compromised, by a hacker or otherwise, make sure to change your password, revoke connections to any third party apps you don’t recognise (you can do this in the Apps section of your settings) and update your password for your trusted third-party Apps. Then set up a new strong, unique password and enable two-factor authentication. 

Bernard O'Shea: What are NFTs and why are they bad for the environment?

