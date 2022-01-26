Jennifer Zamparelli’s return to 2FM after Covid delayed by 'little incident' at home with son

The presenter said she is “getting through the isolation, nearly there” after her Covid-19 diagnosis
Jennifer Zamparelli. Picture: Moya Nolan

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 17:33
Denise O’Donoghue

Radio presenter Jennifer Zamparelli had hoped to return to work this morning, albeit from her wardrobe, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

However, the 2FM host’s voice was not heard on the airwaves and she has taken to Instagram to explain her absence.

While the mum-of-two doesn't go into detail, she says an “incident” with her son prevented her return to work. Speaking to the camera and fixing her hair, she says “I look how I feel”.

Zamparelli says she is “getting through the isolation, nearly there” after her Covid-19 diagnosis. Yesterday she said she was “feeling strong” and would be back on 2FM today, broadcasting live from her wardrobe. However, that did not happen.

“I couldn't go on air today because I had a little incident in the house with one of the kids. Luckily he's fine but it was just me trying to juggle a million balls and then they all came crashing down on my face,” she says. 

She says she will focus on her health and her children before she returns to work.

“I just need to focus on what I need to focus on right now: mind my kids and get through this and not try and do everything at the same time.” 

Zamparelli hopes to be back on our screens this weekend to present Dancing with the Stars with co-host Nicky Byrne.

“I'll be back on Dancing with the Stars on Sunday, please God, and I'll be back on air on Monday. Meantime, thank you for all your messages and stay safe.”

