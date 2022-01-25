Chile’s president-elect and Jedward back Taylor Swift as Damon Albarn apologises for comments

Musician Damon Albarn has apologized "unreservedly and unconditionally" to American superstar Taylor Swift after he accused her of not writing her own music.

Albarn, best known for fronting bands Blur and Gorillaz, made the remarks in a controversial Los Angeles Times interview which quickly went viral after Swift’s called him out for his “completely false hot take.”

Responding to Albarn's assertion that she “doesn't write her own songs” and co-writing "doesn't count," Swift tweeted Albarn, "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f****d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

Damon Albarn made the remarks in an LA Times interview

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering," she added.

Following the swift and immediate backlash, Albarn quickly backpedalled tweeting the 11-time Grammy award winner: “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

"The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand - Damon."

A host of well-known faces have chimed in on the row including Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause who responded to Albarnn’s shoddy apology, “I just read the full quote in context. Nope, that’s all on you to own buddy. Context did NOT help. A moody musician that works to discredit a wildly more successful artist bc they deem their music less than. Original 🙄.”

Homegrown stars Jedward also called Albarn out for attempting to pass the buck to the journalist behind the piece: “Fake AF you said what you said! you are degrading Hope you understand - Jedward.”

Fake AF you said what you said! you are degrading Hope you understand - Jedward — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, long-time Swift fan and president-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric tweeted the country-turned-pop star: "Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Dont take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor."

A number of songwriters and producers Taylor Swift has worked with also chimed in to support her including The National's Aaron Dessner who said Albarn's statements "couldn't be further from the truth."

Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her ...your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) January 24, 2022

The senior director of music at Billboard commented that "she doesn’t write her own songs is just the STRANGEST criticism one could lob at Taylor Swift without any actual evidence in an on-the-record interview.

"It's like deciding not to say "I don't like ice cream," and instead saying "Ice cream is actually warm."