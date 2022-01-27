Champ of the week: 'Pure sound vibe' from staff at Nandos, Mahon Point

It was more than the unlimited refills of Fanta that got the chicken restaurant its nomination this week
 Nando's restaurant nominated for their great customer service. 

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 06:00

Nandos at Mahon Point, Cork Nominated by Finn Thomas

 “It was our first time trying Nandos, as we're all chicken fans and it was a nice treat. Don't get me wrong, the food was great, but the customer service blew us away. 

"About six different staff members interacted with us at one point or another and each one was friendlier than the last. We had an issue paying with our credit card and they sorted it out with absolutely no bother. 

"The unlimited refills of Fanta went down a treat, but it was just the pure sound vibe from the staff that made our visit extra special.” 

