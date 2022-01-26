Consumer Corner: What is the 'No Spend Challenge' and why should I try it?

Who doesn’t love a challenge? And when there’s the possibility of a weekend away or a new coat at the end of it then bring it on.

When it comes to saving money we have a great challenge to propose - the No Spend Challenge. This could be for a day, a week or for the really hardcore - a year. The challenge will help you save money and also could help you to reevaluate your attitude towards spending money.

Savings are great. They can be there for when you need them but they don’t come without a bit of work and effort. Having a savings fund can really help should any unexpected challenges arise such as job loss or unexpected medical bills. Saving can be done in so many ways and it’s all about finding something that works for you. Someone may shudder at the thought of saving money, especially this time of the year but it can be as small as €5 a week. In a year that would turn into €260. A lovely weekend away.

What this challenge does is it allows you to step back from spending money unnecessarily in order to save.

We can very easily tap for a coffee or fall victim to an ad for a half price dress on Instagram but this challenge will attempt to allow you to think before you spend your hard earned cash.

Let’s start small and look firstly at a No Spend Day. This challenge tries to help people to go a full day without spending money. You could try it for one day a week and increase to two days and then maybe every second day. Before long you could be up to a No Spend Week once a month. You can of course make exceptions for necessary items like bills and food. But change could even come in the form of rather than filling up the car with petrol you hop on the bike for the week.

The idea behind the challenge is that it will make you stop and think before purchasing something you don’t need. We are all guilty of impulse buying and companies make millions ensuring we are victims of this. A survey from An Post even highlights this, with 40% of people admitting to buying something online after seeing a friend wear it. However with a few simple habit changes we could have more money in our own pockets.

We all have bad habits and spending money is in there with them. The best way to kill a habit is to break it and the No Spend Challenge can help do that. You could even make it a family event or do the challenge with friends. Whatsapp groups would be a great way of managing it and having fun while doing it. By setting a goal too you could aim to save what you didn’t spend towards something like a night away with friends or a day out with the family.