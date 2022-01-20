Ask Niamh: I’ve heard of the ‘Pink Tax’ but is there really such a thing?

It’s not an official tax but it happens when items such as deodorant or razors, aimed at women, are more expensive
Ask Niamh: I’ve heard of the ‘Pink Tax’ but is there really such a thing?

Picture: iStock

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 06:00

I’ve heard of the ‘Pink Tax’ but is there really such a thing?

Unfortunately yes there is. It’s not an official tax but it is the term used in the marketing world when items such as deodorant or razors, aimed at women, are more expensive. 

Items will be dressed up in flowers and bows in a fancy way when very often what’s inside is the same but the cost is different. It’s something to be aware of when shopping. 

The pink tax has been known to spill into other areas too such as haircuts and clothes. There have even been studies into it and the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs found that women pay around 42% more for similar products.

Read More

Ask Niamh: What's the best gym membership for me?

More in this section

Covid face masks: How to wear, re-use and discard yours safely  Covid face masks: How to wear, re-use and discard yours safely 
Sinead Kennedy: I found myself by becoming a mother  Sinead Kennedy: I found myself by becoming a mother 
Angela Scanlon has written a book - it's the 'most open' she's ever been  Angela Scanlon has written a book - it's the 'most open' she's ever been 
#Consumer Affairs#Consumer Column#ConsumerCorner
<p>Roy, of the world-renowned illusionists Siegfried &amp; Roy, performs with a white tiger during their 15,000th live show in 1996</p>

‘It took four men and a fire extinguisher to get the tiger off him’: The tragedy of Vegas magicians Siegfried and Roy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices