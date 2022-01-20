Ask Niamh: I’ve heard of the ‘Pink Tax’ but is there really such a thing?

Unfortunately yes there is. It’s not an official tax but it is the term used in the marketing world when items such as deodorant or razors, aimed at women, are more expensive.
Items will be dressed up in flowers and bows in a fancy way when very often what’s inside is the same but the cost is different. It’s something to be aware of when shopping.
The pink tax has been known to spill into other areas too such as haircuts and clothes. There have even been studies into it and the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs found that women pay around 42% more for similar products.