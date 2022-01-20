Richard Hogan: We must stand up so women won't have to worry about being murdered

I have never experienced such a national collective expression of sorrow, grief and anger as I did over the last seven days. That a wonderful young girl with so much to offer the world could be murdered while going for a jog after work in broad daylight has shocked us all. Left us numb.

Sometimes language fails to capture the emotions of the inner world. I’m the father of three girls, and I have struggled to process what it is I’m feeling. I’m appalled at our society, that our mothers, daughters and sisters are not safe. I’m ashamed but I’m also angry. The ordinariness of Ashling’s day, going to school coming home and deciding to go for a run is something we all do. Ashling is all women. We can’t use, "Oh she was out late" or "She shouldn’t have been so drunk" like those are excuses for females becoming victims of crime.

We often try to explain heinous and abhorrent behaviour by somehow blaming the victim for putting themselves in harm’s way. And that needs to stop. My own wife is a primary school teacher, after work she often goes for a run. This case has really impacted her. Her sleep was hugely disturbed over the week. I’d wake to find her sitting up in bed thinking about Ashling, her family, what her students are experiencing and ruminating on whether or not our daughters are safe.

Ashling Murphy: Picture: RIP.ie

This terrible crime has disturbed us all, but we need to use this collective expression of shock to become a collective response of solidarity.

Whenever I write about violence against women in our society, I am accused of being a lefty liberal driving the feminist agenda of the Irish Examiner. And that is a bit of the problem here. We get distracted from focusing on the real issue by becoming defensive.

This is not about blaming all men or somehow suggesting all men are potential perpetrators of crime. The vast majority of men are devastated by what happened last week. They feel powerless and unsure how they can help to ensure society is safer for women. So, blaming them is not productive. The conversation needs to be inclusive. Eavan Bolland has a powerful poem called, ‘child of our time’. In it she explores the murder of a young boy at the hands of a UVF bomb in 1974 during the troubles. She speaks of the need to find a ‘new language’ so that society can protect the innocent. We need a new conversation so that no other women will be murdered going about their daily routine. It starts with small changes. No longer accepting pejorative jokes about female anatomy.

No longer normalising diminishing views about women. It starts in our schools. Rolling out healthy programmes that tackle inherent negative views society holds about women. Parents have a responsibility for the children they bring into the world. The family is the most powerful system that can eradicate misogyny. What children see and experience growing up in their family of origin will massively determine whether or not they develop healthy or pathological views about women.

Ashling Murphy's funeral. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There also has to be a response at the government level. With the arrival of ubiquitous internet and smartphones young children are viewing extreme hard core material with terrible ease. They are only ever one click away from brutal images that change how a child views women.

Pornography dehumanises women and can make a vulnerable child pathological in thinking. The research is clear. Boy A in the Anna Kreigel case consumed awful material such as bestiality and extreme bondage. We must act on this information. We can no longer remain supine while our young children are being exposed to such dangerous and toxic material. This needs to stop, and we have to stop expecting these platforms to be decent and do the right thing. Without government intervention, cigarette companies would still be promoting their harmful products as healthy. We need our politicians to step up here. We also need our courts to be stricter on crimes against women. The fact that a woman can be abducted, repeatedly raped and attempted to be murdered by a perpetrator who only stops because he is disturbed in his evil endeavour and is back out walking the streets in ten years is shocking and an indictment on our society. The leniency for such crimes filters down into how perpetrators behave.

We need a systemic change. We can no longer tolerate negative talk about women that diminishes them or orients them as lesser than men. We must find from Ashling Murphy’s ‘unreasoned end, reason’. She fought courageously for her life, we must all stand up now and fight so that her life has brought about significant change. So that our mothers, daughters and sisters no longer have to worry about being murdered going for a jog.