‘Farewell old boy’: Beloved Lorcan dies after 27 years in care of Donkey Sanctuary

The oldest resident of an animal shelter in Co Cork has died after almost three decades in the charity’s care.

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, outside Mallow, confirmed that they said goodbye to Lorcan last week. He spent 27 years living in the shelter. The donkey was put to sleep due to his declining health.

The shelter said Lorcan will be “remembered with great affection by everyone that knew and loved him,” in particular by those who sponsored him over the years.

“It is with a heavy heart, we say goodbye to Lorcan,” The Donkey Sanctuary said.

“Very sadly, our oldest adoption donkey, Lorcan, was put to sleep last week at the age of 27. Our veterinary and farm teams made a difficult decision regarding Lorcan's declining health, but the kindest one for him. Lorcan made loyal friends through our adoption scheme, and he held a special place in many of your hearts.”

Lorcan at The Donkey Sanctuary

Lorcan joined The Donkey Sanctuary in 1995, the 1,167th donkey to be taken into their care, after being found in “a worrying condition” outside Galway city when he was just one year old.

“When our welfare team was alerted to a donkey in a worrying condition just outside Galway city, they found a very thin donkey whose ears were flopped over his head. Upon further investigation, welfare advisers discovered that youths had chased Lorcan into a barbed wire fence and he was close to losing both ears as a result.”

Due to his history, he was slow to warm to humans but thanks to the care of the Sanctuary, he soon grew comfortable and thrived on the farm.

“Before long, Lorcan settled into life at our Open Farm, and he grew to love the affection from both visitors and staff. He was a gentle and friendly donkey with a big heart.”

The charity said both staff and supporters of the shelter are heartbroken at the loss of the veteran resident.

Lorcan was rescued by The Donkey Sanctuary when he was one year old

“His passing is sad for everyone, but especially the many staff who looked after him and saw him daily. We would also like to thank our supporters. Throughout the years, your generosity and kindness allowed us to provide Lorcan with the care he needed.

“We know Lorcan will be remembered with great affection by everyone that knew and loved him. Farewell old boy.”

Lorcan retired as an adoption donkey in November last year but remained a member of the ‘oldies group’ at the Open Farm.

The Donkey Sanctuary was established in 1987 and has cared for thousands of neglected and abandoned donkeys from across Ireland. Over 1,800 donkeys and mules are currently in its care, with 660 donkeys in guardian homes as part of their rehoming scheme.

The Open Farm outside Liscarroll village is home to over 130 donkeys and mules. The Donkey Sanctuary welcomes over 50,000 visitors each year and admission is free. To adopt a donkey or donate to support the charity, visit thedonkeysanctuary.ie/donate.