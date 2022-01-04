Harry Potter reunion confuses Emma Roberts with Emma Watson in childhood photo

The actors who played the Weasley twins also saw their identities mixed up in a caption
Harry Potter reunion confuses Emma Roberts with Emma Watson in childhood photo

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, left, and twins Oliver and James Phelps

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 08:02
Mike Bedigan and Denise O'Donoghue

Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps has called out an editing error in the highly anticipated 20 year anniversary special, which saw him confused with his twin brother James, while eagle-eyed viewers also saw a photo of Emma Roberts as a child incorrectly described as Emma Watson.

The twins play red-haired pranksters Fred and George Weasley who are infamous for their tricks and swapping places.

Phelps posted a screenshot of the mistake in HBO Max’s Return To Hogwarts on Instagram, remarking that someone had finally taken “revenge” on the pair.

The incorrect caption in the Harry Potter reunion special.
The incorrect caption in the Harry Potter reunion special.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” he captioned the image.

“It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts.”

Fellow cast member Matt Lewis, who played hapless Neville Longbottom commented on Phelps’ post, writing: “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

The mistake has reportedly been corrected by the show’s editors.

Meanwhile, producers have confirmed a childhood photo of US actor Emma Roberts was mistakenly used during the show instead of a photo of Emma Watson, who starred in the series as Hermione Granger.

Fans pointed out the error on social media and in a statement to EW, producers of Return to Hogwarts confirmed the mix-up as said it would be fixed.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans!" they said "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

The special, which aired on New Year’s Day, saw former child stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite with other members of the original cast for the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The series’ author JK Rowling also featured in the reunion special, but only in archive video clips.

Read More

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: How to watch the reunion special and what to expect

More in this section

Shayne Ward in Hello! 'I am on cloud nine': Shayne Ward expecting second child with Sophie Austin
London v Manchester 'She's a hero': Fan who spotted hockey staffer’s mole given $10,000 for medical school
Vicky Phelan reunited with brother Robbie, home for the first time in three years Vicky Phelan reunited with brother Robbie, home for the first time in three years
PhelpsPlace: UK
Green Planet premiere - Glasgow

David Attenborough says public has had an 'awakening' about the importance of nature

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices