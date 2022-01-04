Harry Potter reunion confuses Emma Roberts with Emma Watson in childhood photo

Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps has called out an editing error in the highly anticipated 20 year anniversary special, which saw him confused with his twin brother James, while eagle-eyed viewers also saw a photo of Emma Roberts as a child incorrectly described as Emma Watson.

The twins play red-haired pranksters Fred and George Weasley who are infamous for their tricks and swapping places.

Phelps posted a screenshot of the mistake in HBO Max’s Return To Hogwarts on Instagram, remarking that someone had finally taken “revenge” on the pair.

The incorrect caption in the Harry Potter reunion special.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” he captioned the image.

“It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts.”

Fellow cast member Matt Lewis, who played hapless Neville Longbottom commented on Phelps’ post, writing: “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

The mistake has reportedly been corrected by the show’s editors.

Meanwhile, producers have confirmed a childhood photo of US actor Emma Roberts was mistakenly used during the show instead of a photo of Emma Watson, who starred in the series as Hermione Granger.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

Fans pointed out the error on social media and in a statement to EW, producers of Return to Hogwarts confirmed the mix-up as said it would be fixed.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans!" they said "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

The special, which aired on New Year’s Day, saw former child stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite with other members of the original cast for the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The series’ author JK Rowling also featured in the reunion special, but only in archive video clips.