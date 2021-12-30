Bernard O'Shea: Why me and my torch-paper pale skin aren't going on sun holiday

I'm going to go nowhere more often in 2022. My travels in 2021 mainly consisted of drives to supermarket car-parks and back again. At the start of lockdown, when there was the 5k limit, I thought I wouldn't cope.

However, I'm one of those weird, maybe ultra-lazy people. I could happily sit in a room for days doing nothing and be not just happy about it but deviously content.

I got used to constant travel as a performer. At one stage in the mid-2000s, I was so familiar with Dublin Airport I could guess who'd be working in the coffee dock beside the gate for Heathrow. I got to know some of the staff by name.

Every time you'd see the same people in the queue waiting for their percolated elixir of choice. Worn out from overexposure to pre-packed sandwiches.

If someone had said to me back in late 2019, "You won't be in an airport for at least another three years" or "The next sun holiday you'll get is 13 and a half minutes on Inch beach sitting on the bonnet of your car", I wouldn't have been disappointed.

I like moving; I just don't like travelling. I get overly anxious in airports, and until I'm at the gate knowing I'm not going to miss my flight, I can't settle, likewise with train stations.

The same goes for journeys in the car. I love driving, and I'm slightly obsessed with cars. Still, I'll literally spend days prior going over directions on Google maps.

So in the spirit of grumpiness, I've highlighted three places I'm happy about not having to go to anymore.

The sun holiday

My sisters shot me down when I told them of my dislike of the sun holiday. I know people worship it. I understand the lure. The beach, the big ball of fire in the sky, the wine that always tastes better, plus the safety of knowing that every day is going to be a belter.

As opposed to the Irish weather, which embodies a teenager in the throes of adolescence. You don't know what you're getting from one day to the next, but you can witness moments of pure magic that makes you think, "They like me again".

I like the sun, but the sun just does not like me. As a family, we have gone on two trips to Spain. We spent most of our time bringing the share price of Ambre Solaire factor 70 up. The kids enjoyed it, but they inherited my pale torch paper skin.

I lived in constant fear of the backs of their knees getting burnt, and every time they saw me approach, they screamed, "No, Daddy, we have enough on".

I'll take Inch Beach any day. I just have to remind myself to bring more blankets and those silver foil ponchos that long-distance runners use to stave off hypothermia.

Restaurants with the kids

I have to be clear here I love going to restaurants but on my own or with adults. I used to despise people with kids in restaurants. Now, I am the parent who puts Netflix on my phone for them. Mainly to stop the row about who's getting to sit beside Mammy.

I dream of the days when I didn't have to go to the toilet four times with a five-year-old or eat my dinner like a velociraptor just so my wife could hand me a toddler to "take for a walk". I like our family outings, but it would be nice just to eat my dinner, safe in the knowledge that someone isn't going to pour a beaker of diluted orange into it.

Airport carparks

Admittedly I have a very poor or no sense of direction. But there's something almost evil about airport car parks. Oh yeah, sure, there heavily signposted with easy-to-read yet instantly forgettable monikers like "Section 3b" or "Level 4 (Orange)."

Why they don't write a little bit of copy on each space that will be actual help to find your car like, "You're

parked on the third level; that's actually the 2nd level, but this car park was an afterthought and misdesigned.

"So just remember to walk up the stairs until you see the ad for Flahavan's flapjacks and turn left at the green bin that's no longer in use.

"Follow the brown Wavin pipe that looks like it's about to fall off the ceiling until you reach the near completely faded yellow writing that reads "L5 102" look to your left, and your car should be there.

"Drive to the exit, and don't forget you will forget to validate your parking, so you'll be stuck in here for another half hour. Next time just get a taxi or force family to pick you up."

So when people ask me now, "Are you going anywhere nice this year?" I'm happily assured that my answer will be "Nowhere". However, the kids ask about Euro Disney when all this madness ends. But I can't stand queues. But that's another grumpy article.