The Late Late Show is back on Friday: with Donie O'Sullivan, Boy George and Ireland's Olympic heroes

To whom it concerns: the world's longest-running chat show returns on Friday night for the start of its 60th season - and for the first time in 18 months,will be joined by a live, in-studio audience.
Ryan Tubridy, starting his 13th season in the presenter's chair, is excited: "This will be a Late Late season like no other as we move into the light and towards a new run of Friday nights. I’m particularly looking forward to reuniting with the audience who I have missed so much.
"We’ll have a few in this week but hopefully a full house soon. My advice to viewers is to put the kettle on, chill the wine and order in. Leave the rest to us!"
And it's a full house on stage, too - headed up by Cahersiveen man and CNN disinformation reporter Donie O'Sullivan while on holiday back home, chatting about his work in Trump-era America and its aftermath.
*Begins whistling @RTELateLateShow theme tune*— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) September 1, 2021
What an honour! Can’t wait. 🦉
Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, will talk about the impact his mother's brutal murder has had on his life, and why he still visits the home where his mother was murdered.
Ireland's Olympic heroes, including Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty, chat to Ryan about what they have been getting up to since they arrived home from Tokyo - and the heroes’ welcome they received in difficult times.
In a special musical tribute, Eileen O’Riordan will remember her beloved daughter Dolores on what would have been her 50th birthday. Also appearing is Fergal Lawler from The Cranberries who will chat about the group's life on the road and in the studio.
Culture Club icon Boy George will be live in-studio to talk about his career and Irish connections, while pop-rockers The Script perform new single I Want It All.
- The Late Late Show returns Friday night at 9.35 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.