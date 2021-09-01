The Late Late Show is back on Friday: with Donie O'Sullivan, Boy George and Ireland's Olympic heroes

Plus: the son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier speaks of the impact of his mother's murder; a musical tribute to the Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan; a performance from The Script - and a live audience
The Late Late Show is back on Friday: with Donie O'Sullivan, Boy George and Ireland's Olympic heroes

Ryan Tubridy: Back in the hot seat on Friday at 9.35pm. Picture: Andres Poveda

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 13:06

To whom it concerns: the world's longest-running chat show returns on Friday night for the start of its 60th season - and for the first time in 18 months, The Late Late Show will be joined by a live, in-studio audience.

Ryan Tubridy, starting his 13th season in the presenter's chair, is excited: "This will be a Late Late season like no other as we move into the light and towards a new run of Friday nights. I’m particularly looking forward to reuniting with the audience who I have missed so much. 

"We’ll have a few in this week but hopefully a full house soon. My advice to viewers is to put the kettle on, chill the wine and order in. Leave the rest to us!"

And it's a full house on stage, too - headed up by Cahersiveen man and CNN disinformation reporter Donie O'Sullivan while on holiday back home, chatting about his work in Trump-era America and its aftermath.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, will talk about the impact his mother's brutal murder has had on his life, and why he still visits the home where his mother was murdered.

Ireland's Olympic heroes, including Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty, chat to Ryan about what they have been getting up to since they arrived home from Tokyo - and the heroes’ welcome they received in difficult times.

In a special musical tribute, Eileen O’Riordan will remember her beloved daughter Dolores on what would have been her 50th birthday. Also appearing is Fergal Lawler from The Cranberries who will chat about the group's life on the road and in the studio.

Culture Club icon Boy George will be live in-studio to talk about his career and Irish connections, while pop-rockers The Script perform new single I Want It All.

  • The Late Late Show returns Friday night at 9.35 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Read More

Examiner 180, from our archives: The Beatles visit Ireland, and Teilifís Éireann's first broadcast 

More in this section

Britney Spears conservatorship Britney Spears accuses father of trying to ‘extort’ her in conservatorship
Download Festival 2015 - Day Three - Donington Park Kiss postpone tour dates after Gene Simmons tests positive for Covid-19
Google Maps2 'Christ Almighty, lads, use the main roads': Twitter talks about the trouble with online maps
#late late show#rte
The Late Late Show is back on Friday: with Donie O'Sullivan, Boy George and Ireland's Olympic heroes

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney makes 'jailbreak' from CUH

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices