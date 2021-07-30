Secret Cyclist: Come rain or shine, people cycle every day

A few years ago, two friends of mine arranged a meeting with their local T.D. to discuss new cycle lanes and paths in their town. The T.D. listened politely to their arguments but my friends sensed some reluctance on his behalf. When pushed, he admitted that we don’t really have the weather in Ireland for cycling and he didn’t foresee cycling taking off here as it has in other places in the world.

‘We don’t have the weather for cycling in Ireland’ is a phrase that causes a knot in my stomach. We’ve allowed this myth to fester for far too long in public debate. Here are four questions we need to ask instead.

Do we allow weather to dominate public policy or investment?

Do we debate for other outdoor-based activities? I find it frustrating that radio presenters and elected officials will let perceptions about the weather go unchallenged in any discussion regarding cycling but wouldn’t dream of entertaining this notion if we applied to it other outdoor activities in Ireland.

Imagine if Stephen Kenny or Andy Farrell were asked in a post-match analysis if Ireland had the weather for soccer or rugby? Or if a group of parents wanted to start a street leagues competition in their town and their local Councillor said that soccer is grand for kids in Spain and Portugal but we can’t be guaranteed good weather in Ireland?

Do our perceptions of the weather in Ireland align with reality?

Dublin City Council published a report entitled ‘Weather and Cycling in Ireland’ in 2005. The study found that only 9% of car commuters in Dublin felt that it would rain on less than 15% of journeys if they biked to work every day. One in five car commuters believed it would rain most (between 50% and 70%) of the time if they biked to work.

The actual probability of getting wet, over the two previous years, for a 15 minute morning and evening cycle was around 5%. The percentage dropped even further when ‘moderate rainfall’ was considered, less than 1% of morning and evening trips.

None of this will be news to people who cycle regularly in Ireland. Yes it rains here and yes it rains comparatively more than Marbella and other places we go on our holidays but you’ll probably only get really wet a few times a year if you decide to travel to school, work, or college by bike every day.

What sort of weather do well-known cycling cities and cultures enjoy?

Designing with the weather in mind isn’t a huge step to take and is already standard practice in many countries and cities. Picture: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

In Copenhagen, the annual average rainfall is 728mm. It's 844mm for Amsterdam, 583mm for London, and 720mm for Paris. Dublin? 731mm. Rain of course isn’t the only type of weather that falls into the ‘inclement’ category.

I don’t need to go into stats to prove to you that we have warmer winters than a lot of European cities and regions with high cycling levels. If this is news to you, please take a few moments to watch videos on TikTok of Dutch people skating on frozen canals and lakes.

What are we doing to make it easier and more attractive to cycle in Ireland regardless of the weather?

Weather and climate are of course factors that influence when, where, and how people cycle and it’s prudent to analyse the main issues. If you are cycling to get fit, indoor training sessions on turbo-trainers mean that you can stay inside when the weather isn’t ideal. Zwift and Sufferfest are great ways to exercise but unfortunately, a stationary bike trainer can’t help you get to work or pick up your food from the shop.

Designing with the weather in mind isn’t a huge step to take and is already standard practice in many countries and cities.

Oulu, the 5th largest city in Finland, is less than 200km from the Arctic Circle and has around 165 days of snow coverage each year. Despite this, over 10% of trips in the city in winter are taken by bike. This is more than double the bike modal share that many Irish cities are aiming to have by 2040.

Oulu didn’t just build an 800km bike network, it also maintains it. After a snowfall, cycle paths are ploughed before roads and a digital map shows the condition of routes. In the Netherlands, if you slip on ice while cycling, you can expect to receive a long survey from a central government department asking about the incident. In 2015, Rotterdam installed rain sensors at busy junctions to cut down the crossing wait times for people cycling. The idea is simple: people in cars are protected from the rain, people walking and cycling are not.

No conversation about weather and climate can ignore the elephant in the room and as we stare into the abyss that is climate breakdown, it’s important for us all to think about what needs to be done to future-proof cycle networks in the coming decades and ensure too they are shock-proof.

I don’t mind the rain one bit. I get wet, I change, I am dry again. Wet clothes go into a bag and are washed that evening. Cycling in the rain and wind is trickier, for sure, but this is all the more reason why we need to ensure our planned bike networks are designed with our weather in mind and not left in the filing cabinet because of the weather.