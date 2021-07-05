Life Hack: How to chop an onion without crying

Nothing brings a tear to the eye quite like chopping an onion. Over the years I’ve tried every trick in the book: chewing gum, running the onion under water first and, of course, not getting emotionally attached to the vegetable (the hardest task of them all).

Yet time after time I feel that familiar prickling in my eyes that makes me reach for a tissue to dab away those tears. It has led me to buy bulk bags of pre-chopped and frozen onions in the supermarket to avoid my red eyes and sniffles, especially when cooking with company.

It helps to know the science behind why cutting an onion is a tearjerker. Onions produce an irritant called propanethial-s-oxide, which is released in a vapour when an onion is cut. When the vapor comes in contact with the eye, it is converted to a form of sulfuric acid, which produces a stinging sensation and tears. Common solutions that work for many include cutting onions under water or chilling them before cutting, both of which will prevent the enzymes that generate the irritating chemicals.

The sulphur released is also what produces a strong smell from the onion but it has some great health benefits too. Onions could lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Research from Utah State University suggests they can help prevent heart disease while the University of Georgia has suggested that onions can reduce the risk of cancer and provide many other nutrients such as vitamin C, the B vitamins and fiber.

With that in mind, you can see why I was keen to keep onions in my diet and find a way to chop them without sobbing. So when I saw another online tip on keeping your eyes dry while chopping an onion, my expectations were low but not non-existent - I did try it, after all.

Similar videos have been cropping up on TikTok in recent weeks, all lauding a method that seems too good to be true. All you need to do is soak a piece of tissue in water and keep it on your chopping board, beside the onion you want to cut up. It seems simple enough. The logic behind it is that the chemicals released generally latch on to the first wet surface they encounter (usually your eyes) so the tissue should capture most of them before they get that far.

I followed the steps and, while it didn’t 100% prevent my eyes from watering, it did seem to reduce the usual effect on me and I was considerably less tearful. Though my eyes weren’t completely dry, I’m happy enough with having just a lingering tear or two rather than the full-on waterworks.