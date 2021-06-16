Carla and Shez from First Dates Ireland are engaged

It's a First Date engagement  - a perfect match thanks to the hit TV show 
Carla and Shez from First Dates Ireland are engaged

Shez and Carla have got engaged after appearing on First Dates Ireland.

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 14:05

Wedding bells are going to ring for two contestants from the most recent season of First Dates Ireland. RTÉ announced the engagement today on social media while canvassing for contestants for the next series. 

When Antrim woman Carla entered her date with a list of instructions from her mother (don’t speak too fast, don’t eat the burger, and come out with a phone number), we fell instantly in love.

And mothers always know best, it seems.  “I need another son-in-law,” she told her daughter as she walked her to the date. Mental health nurse Carla said she was looking for a sheep in wolf’s clothing. 

Enter Shez, a tattooed tall guy who works in social care. They were on the same wavelength when it came to wanting to settle down without settling for someone and they both were unafraid of trying new things. 

“I can see why they put us together,” Carla said before they both agreed they wanted to see each other again, each rating the date nine out of ten. 

“Would we end up being friends or would we end up having great sex and being really good together,” Shez pondered before they left the restaurant. 

It turns out they wouldn’t be just friends after all because they are getting married.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Welcoming bonfires and a chic summer soirée at Bantry Bay

More in this section

Beauty and The Beast Launch Event - London Luke Evans and Josh Gad to reprise roles for Beauty and the Beast prequel series
Portrait of brown puppy with bokeh background Puppies are born ready to communicate with people, research suggests
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals 9 times Monica Lewinsky poked fun at herself on the Internet to teach us about life
Carla and Shez from First Dates Ireland are engaged

Ronan Keating shares touching tribute to late mother Marie on her 75th birthday

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices