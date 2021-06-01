I cannot tell you how lucky I feel: Sile Seoige is expecting a baby girl

"I suppose the most important thing is that you are compassionate with yourself first and foremost if you're fighting hearing news like this really tough, because I get it. I really get it."

A tearful and clearly overjoyed Síle Seoige shared the happy news that she is expecting a baby with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

"I am 16 weeks. I am obviously feeling overjoyed. Even if I'm not looking at right now I'm feeling this way because I know it can be so hard to hear us like this and at the moment it seems like there's a lot of baby news on his throne, which is beautiful and wonderful and gorgeous. And, but I also know what it's like when it's something you really want yourself are you've gone through a tough time."

Compassionate and filled with empathy for those experiencing loss, Seoige was emotional throughout her announcement, referring to her experience of pregnancy loss, and what that means for her experiencing pregnancy now.

"I suppose, anyone who's been following me here for the past while will be aware that the past two years over two years for me on a personal level, have been challenging, because I've gone through two miscarriages, too."

Speaking of her experience of pregnancy loss, Síle explained that conceiving her son Cathal with husband Damien O'Farrell "wasn't an issue."

"I'm not saying that in a cocky way," she explained. "I'm just saying this in a truthful way."

Detailing her the two miscarriages that followed, Seoige said she was floored. "It was the fact that two babies had been lost. It absolutely floored me."

Cautiously optimistic, Seoige announced that she is expecting a little girl.

"Now that I know I'm pregnant with a girl is just very powerful. And I feel a sense of responsibility to set a good example for her. Which means, I have to do a lot of work continually, as we all do. I just want to be there for her and be a good role model for her if I can."