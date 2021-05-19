Watch: James Kavanagh practices ASMR while reciting the Our Father as Gaeilge 

Social media star and Irish Examiner food columnist James Kavanagh often brings a lot to people's days with his online content: laughter, cooking ideas, some ASMR.

The Currabinny foods co-founder recently made a video for BLOC, TG4's adult intended social hub, where he practised the latter to the whispered tune of the Our Father.

The two-minute clip, published yesterday, features Kavanagh passionately reciting the prayer in Irish with the help of household items like candles, crisps, and dried flowers.

His treasured sphynx cat Diana, some rapping, and a brass cross also appear in the tomfoolery.

The video has been viewed over 6k times so far, with many leaving laughter reactions or tagging friends on the posts. It's been received especially well on Instagram, with users telling Kavanagh not to "limit" his "ASMR talent".

However, the parody didn't quite gel with some other social media users, who have been voicing their opinions on the video in its comment sections.

One Twitter user called the video "distasteful" and an Instagram user commented: "Diminishing anybody’s faith into 'comedy' content for social media is ridiculously disrespectful. There’s absolutely no need, and I really hope this video is removed."

Some users have left more personal comments. The Dublin native, who was raised Catholic, responded to the backlash in the comment section of the video on BLOC's Instagram account, saying:

"Guys, as someone who was raised Catholic, did my Confirmation, Communion, was an altar boy for three years - I don’t remember ever, even once, hearing doing an ASMR version of Our Father was a bad thing to do. Sounds like some of you have a problem with me specifically - which is fine. But let’s not over-embellish the situation. Sending love to you all."

Kavanagh is an established author and content creator with over 150k followers on Instagram.

“I’m mad for ASMR and I think some of the prayers I learned in school lend themselves well to it," he told the Irish Examiner.

"Someone told me I need to confess after doing this, which might be a great shout, isn’t confession the original ASMR?”

The video is available on BLOC's social media channels.