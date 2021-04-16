Peaky Blinders, Skyfall and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory has died, aged 52

Peaky Blinders, Skyfall and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory has died, aged 52

Helen McCrory as a defence barrister in ITV drama Quiz

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 17:17
Tom Horton

Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her "heartbroken" husband Damian Lewis has said.

The "beautiful and mighty" actress, who was known for starring in hit crime drama Peaky Blinders and James Bond film Skyfall, died peacefully at home, he said.

Helen McCrory in 2012: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Helen McCrory in 2012: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Mr Lewis wrote: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Helen McCrory with her husband Damian Lewis in 2019. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Helen McCrory with her husband Damian Lewis in 2019. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father and was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.

Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films

Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

Actor Jim Howick, who worked with Helen McCrory and her husband, Damian Lewis, on the 2015 comedy film Bill, tweeted: "This is so shocking and sad. Helen along with Damien were both terrific fun on Bill.

"She was so generous with her time and her performance. I urge everyone to listen to her Desert Island Disks. What a talent we have lost."

Helen McCrory in 2019: Ian West/PA Wire

Helen McCrory in 2019: Ian West/PA Wire

Rev Richard Coles was among those paying tribute. He wrote on Twitter: "Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor; heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her."

Actor and director Noel Clarke said: "RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure to work with you. Love ya. Blessings to Damian and the family."

Read More

Peaky Blinders starring Cork man Cillian Murphy will end after upcoming sixth series

More in this section

Mario Rosenstock: I wouldn't have a comedy career if I hadn't gone to that flat interview Mario Rosenstock: I wouldn't have a comedy career if I hadn't gone to that flat interview
Michael D Higgins introduces Ryan Tubridy to Bród's new brother, Misneach Michael D Higgins introduces Ryan Tubridy to Bród's new brother, Misneach
Vanuatu Britain Prince Philip Island tribe who worshipped Prince Philip like a god will hold ceremony to mark his death
helen mcrorydamian lewisnarcissa malfoyquizskyfallpeaky blinders
Peaky Blinders, Skyfall and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory has died, aged 52

The hearse that Prince Philip spent 16 years hand-designing 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices