Kourtney Kardashian confirms romance with Blink-182 star Travis Barker 

Kourtney Kardashian has made her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker Instagram official.
Kourtney Kardashian confirms romance with Blink-182 star Travis Barker 

Kourtney Kardashian has made her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker Instagram official (PA)

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 03:02
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The reality TV star, 41, and the rocker, 45, sparked rumours they were together after being spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Kardashian has now seemingly confirmed she and Barker are an item, posting a picture of her holding the drummer’s heavily tattooed hand.

Barker commented with a black heart emoji and posted the same picture to his Instagram Story.

They had both previously hinted at their relationship on social media and posted pictures of the same fireplace on Valentine’s Day.

Kardashian has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick while Barker, an acclaimed drummer and music producer, is a father of two.

He was been married twice, including to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian will appear in the final series of her family’s reality TV show when it airs in the US next month.

A trailer for series 20 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians teased her and Disick asleep on the same sofa, leading her sister Kendall Jenner to say they are “made for each other, they’re supposed to be together”.

More in this section

Revenge porn protest Zara McDermott details becoming victim of revenge porn aged 14
TikTok star Addison Rae on how she deals with trolls TikTok star Addison Rae on how she deals with trolls
The Duchess of Sussex praises pandemic heroes Harry and Meghan to tell all in TV chat with Oprah
kardashianpa-sourceplace: uk
Kourtney Kardashian confirms romance with Blink-182 star Travis Barker 

The Cork house on Home of the Year has a big social media following of its own

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices