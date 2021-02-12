Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

The singer has been accused of misogyny and he addressed the claims on Instagram 
Justin Timberlake said that he had specifically failed Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. Picture:  J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 17:40
PA

Justin Timberlake has apologised to former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson.

Timberlake has previously been accused of misogyny by some over the way he treated Spears during their relationship and a performance he did with Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004.

He wrote on Instagram: "I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

