Reports suggest Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are to divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting a divorce after six years of marriage.

Sources have revealed that reality star Kardashian, 40, is ready to file for divorce as she and her husband have been 'leading separate lives' in recent months.

A source told PageSix the couple are 'done' with their marriage. Kardashian is said to have hired lawyer Laura Wasser, who is the Founder and CEO of the online divorce service, It's Over Easy.

The source said: "They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Kardashian previously hired Wasser for her divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries. Wasser has also represented Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp.

Rumours of a split follow a rocky year in 2020 for the couple during which rapper West publicly struggled with bipolar disorder and lost out in the presidency race.

Kardashian hasn’t been seen wearing her engagement ring recently, and West spent the Christmas holidays at his Wyoming ranch instead of with the Kardashian family.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done," the source continued.

Another source told PageSix that West is irritated by the Kardashian family's lives and their "unbearable" reality show, saying he "is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them."

The couple has four children together, daughters North, seven, and Chicago, who turns three next week, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one. They were married in 2014 in Italy.

Kardashian and West have yet to comment on the reports.