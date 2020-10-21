Lockdown keeps Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid at opposite sides of the world

Former Friends star Courteney Cox opens up about her relationship with Johnny McDaid and her experience of caring for friends who had Covid-19
Lockdown keeps Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid at opposite sides of the world

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 12:20
Denise O’Donoghue

Courteney Cox has not seen Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid since California went into lockdown in March.

The former Friends star (56) said it has been over 150 days since she last saw Johnny (44), who left California to travel to Switzerland to write. His plans were changed by the pandemic and he went to England instead. The couple keeps in touch online.

Speaking this week on the Vinyl Supper podcast with Foy Vance, Courteney described her life in lockdown without Johnny, who is from Co Derry.

“I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so many things. Let’s say it’s been 150 days, I’ve cooked 145 of them," she said. 

"I haven’t seen John in that many days. He left and the next day the whole country shut down – or at least California did."

She said she has started seeing more people at the beach, especially at the weekend. Courteney said two of her friends moved in at the start of lockdown to quarantine with her and her 16-year-old daughter, Coco, whose father is David Arquette.

“They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco. I'm a little chicken," Courteney said.

However, both of the friends contracted Covid-19 and one was asymptomatic while the other was on a ventilator in hospital within days.

“He had to be on dialysis, the whole thing, and now he’s completely recovered, but that was one of the scariest things. I wouldn’t even understand Covid-19 had it not been right here. It was so scary.”

She said she is enjoying a simpler way of life but added she misses meeting her loved ones at gatherings in her home on Sundays.

"Sundays are different [now]. I do miss the music part of it. I miss a lot of it."

In May, she told Ellen DeGeneres she misses the Snow Patrol singer greatly.

“I just miss his physical touch. This is hard,” she said. They have been in a relationship since 2014.

Read More

Kim Kardashian West at 40: All the times she broke the internet

More in this section

Kim Kardashian West at 40: A look at some of her high-profile feuds Kim Kardashian West at 40: A look at some of her high-profile feuds
News to make you smile: The Cork man creating free online stores for businesses News to make you smile: The Cork man creating free online stores for businesses
Happy Earth Doodle 5 things to make you smile today

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices