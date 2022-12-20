Julie Jay: Not to make it all about me now, but Santy and I go way back

‘Tis the season, and we await the arrival of Santy with bated breath.

Not to make it all about me (even though, if you haven’t noticed, that is very much the vibe of this column), but Santy and I go way back. I’ve always been pretty fascinated by the Big Man, so much so that I once left a list of questions for him to answer on his annual visit.

The burning answers I needed included how the kids in Home and Away got presents, factoring in different time zones etc., and whether or not he resented having to give, give, give all the time. After all, he got very little in the way of return, bar a glass of milk and a mince pie which, even by my 1980s staple diet of sugar sandwiches and sweetcorn, seemed unnecessarily restrictive. To rectify what I felt was an inequity visited upon Santy year in, year out, on Christmas 1989, I left a present for him, hoping we could somehow right this eternal wrong.

The next morning there was a note from Santy thanking me for the gift but reassuring me that his favourite thing was to give presents to children. I faced into 1990 safe in the knowledge that Santy had found his vocation, and I could now focus all my anxiety on Sellafield, which, I was sure was on the brink of explosion.

This week we took Ted to Santy - I say Santy, but of course, we know that the men in red suits we get to meet are just Santy’s helpers, relieving him of a relentless workload in the run-up to C-Day.

As we queue to meet the man himself, Darling Husband recalls his first meeting with the Big Man as a child in Kells. “He had a thick Meath accent and asked how my mother and father were,” he tells me. “How do you think he knew them?”

“Probably from the swimming pool,” I say because that seems to be the lynchpin in the Kells community, between people working and swimming there and losing their shorts there.

“Anyways, the actual Santa Claus doesn’t have a Kells accent - it would be more a Finnish twang, surely?” I muse.

DH looks at me, considering this with the same intensity as a person who has just realised the L in BLT stands for lettuce.

We wanted to make Santy’s job as easy as possible this year. Ted is currently mad for ‘choo-choos’, so at the start of the month, we did a deep dive to find the best and most reasonably priced train set available. Honestly, between this and my previous gift to Daidí na Nollag, I am one more charitable donation away from being canonised.

“I’ll just have a quick peruse online,” I tell DH, who is wrestling the tree into position and is somewhat mummified by the fairy lights he is trying to detangle.

It turns out train sets are a whole thing, so before I know it, I am knee-deep in the one-star reviews.

One is more charged with fury than the next: ‘Train set came with only seven curved tracks, not the eight as stated on the box - very upsetting!

‘BEWARE! Train depicted on box as being red but is in fact more of an orange shade - extremely disappointing.’

The review that cuts deepest, however, has to be the one which reads, ‘works fine but looks cheap and lacks that wow factor’. This a comment I’m fairly sure has been said about me on more than one occasion.

Eventually, I found a set that ticks all the boxes - it is made of wood and has a hill (very important, surely, as most sets seemed to be based on tracks in the Netherlands in terms of their monotonous flatness). Most importantly, it’s reasonably easy to assemble - an absolute must, given I have already had to detangle DH from the tinsel twice over the course of the evening.

We sent our request off to Mr Claus and hoped for the best. Exhausted and covered in glitter but with the house finally decorated, DH collapses beside me on the couch.

“Did you ever see Santy,” he asks me. “No, but my twin brother once thought he heard him utter an expletive as he dropped our parcel at the bottom of my bed,” I tell him. “Both my parents and I knew he’d eaten some cheddar the night before, so we just chalked it down to delirium.”

DH nods. “Cheese is the psychedelic of the dairy world, for sure.”

As I brush my teeth before bed, I consider DH’s assessment of cheese and secretly vow to one night consume a cheese triangle because once a raver, always a raver.