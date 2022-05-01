Three dog-friendly walking trails to discover in the sunshine this weekend in Munster

This trail takes the walker through an area of beauty that changes with the seasons and is rich in history. It follows a minor road, forest road and fieeld track through farmland and forestry while crossing the slopes of Slievereagh and descends parallel to the Barranahown River in the valley below before bringing you past Limerick Animal Sanctuary.

Amongst items of interest to enjoy as you pass, are a well-preserved lime kiln near the trailhead and a ringfort dating from around 1000BC at Cush which contains an extensive complex of ancient fields and enclosures – the history can be seen in the local community hall. There are great vistas to the northwest.

In association with Sport Ireland.