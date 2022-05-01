Three dog-friendly walking trails to discover in the sunshine this weekend in Munster

The weather is glorious so it’s a perfect excuse to bring your four-legged friend on an adventure. Here are three walking trails in Munster that are suitable for dogs – just follow the guidance on each for lead usage and remember to bring lots of water for yourself and your canine
This trail takes the walker through an area of beauty that changes with the seasons and is rich in history. It follows a minor road, forest road and fieeld track through farmland and forestry while crossing the slopes of Slievereagh and descends parallel to the Barranahown River in the valley below before bringing you past Limerick Animal Sanctuary.
Amongst items of interest to enjoy as you pass, are a well-preserved lime kiln near the trailhead and a ringfort dating from around 1000BC at Cush which contains an extensive complex of ancient fields and enclosures – the history can be seen in the local community hall. There are great vistas to the northwest.
This trail follows forest track, hard-core pathway and boardwalk, climbing steadily to the 12 O’Clock Hills peaks and then descending, passing sites of historic and cultural interest such as abandoned dwellings, old wells and mass rocks and along a section of Crag River with its stone bridge and waterfalls after heavy rain, taking in very scenic countryside with shaded stream-side paths, forest trails (some of which can be covered in pine needles) and open bog offering the walker impressive 360 degree views from higher up, on a clear day extending to all the high mountains of Munster as well as mountains in Connemara. Two other trails start at this trailhead.
This loop takes the walker on river bank, forest road, track and path, through forest and farmland, bringing you through a mixture of broadleaf and conifer trees in a remote steep sided valley known as the Sherwood Forest of Munster or Valley of the Fairies, a place of peace and tranquillity along with wonderful variety and stunning views.
The zone along the river forms an important wildlife corridor linking to the nearby bogs of Knockatarriv and Doolaig. It is steeped in history and folklore. These woods would have been used as a refuge both during the Desmond Rebellion and the Irish Civil War. Two other trails start at this trailhead.
