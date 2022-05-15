SkyMatters: Get ready for the total eclipse of the moon tonight - it will be worth staying up for

To our ancient ancestors the rules of the Universe may have been something of a mystery. Our forefathers may not have understood gravity, amongst other phenomena, but they certainly noticed events which repeated time and again, such as the rising and setting of the Sun or the phases of the Moon.

In fact in some instances our ancestors became so expert at recording repetitious events that they were able to predict future events with some considerable degree of accuracy. For example, we know from records that date back almost 3000 years that the Mesopotamians knew that the pattern of lunar eclipses repeats every 18 years, 10 days and eight hours – an extraordinary feat of observation and book-keeping, or as we might refer to it today, data management.

Knowing this pattern exists enabled them to predict when the next lunar eclipse would occur with some confidence.

What they didn’t know was why such a pattern exists – that took another 2500 years to finally be resolved by Isaac Newton. His genius was to realise that the gravity which affects apples falling on the Earth is the same gravity that determines the movement of the Moon about the Earth (and the Earth about the Sun).

With this knowledge he was able to use the newly coined “law of gravity” to make predictions about future eclipses. As it turns out, Newtons “law of gravity” is good, but it’s not completely correct – it doesn’t explain in perfect detail how the Moon goes around the Earth. So over time the predictions and the reality diverge.

In steps Albert Einstein with a new “law” which he called “The General Theory of Relativity”. This law doesn’t really affect small objects like you and me much at all, but it does ever-so-slightly change predictions about the way the Moon orbits the Earth.

And by adjusting Newton’s law of gravity with Einstein’s theory of relativity there is a massive improvement in our ability to predict when future eclipses occur, even over barely comprehensible timescales of tens of thousands of years.

It is therefore with supreme confidence that we can predict a total eclipse of the Moon will occur tonight and it will be visible from Ireland. If someone wants you to bet this won’t happen, put all your savings into the pot, because this one is an absolute certainty!

A total eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow onto the whole of the Moon. In a partial eclipse only a portion of the Moon is in shadow.

Although you might imagine this would make the Moon completely dark, in reality the Earth’s atmosphere bends some of the Sun’s rays (especially the red ones) around the Earth and they illuminate the Moon with a somewhat eerie red glow. (This bending of light, incidentally, was also first explained by Newton.)

The first hint of May’s eclipse will start at about 3:30am, with totality beginning at 4:30am, so, yes, this is one for the early birds amongst us. The Moon will also be very low, but the combination of a red eclipsed Moon close to the horizon, which will itself make it even redder, could make for a truly spectacular eclipse.

In fact the Moon’s low altitude (about 7 degrees at totality) will mean it might also appear abnormally large – an optical illusion which is nevertheless incredibly “real” to the observer. Furthermore, as the eclipsed Moon will also be a Supermoon (which happens when the Moon is at a close approach to the Earth and also a full Moon) it will appear slightly larger than it usually does.

So all-in-all, this is one total lunar eclipse worth getting up early to see! One can imagine that even our ancient ancestors would have set their alarms for an early wake-up call.