Sit back and do nothing — to your lawn anyway — for No Mow May

No herbicides for weed control in city parks or cemeteries — and Cork City Council adding new no-mow areas and 'bug hotels'
"#NoMowMay is one of the best pollinator actions you can take to help! Thrilled to see this little meadow allowed to grow in our estate. If you can, leave the lawn mower in the shed for the month of May to allow clovers to bloom and feed hungry bees #PlantsToCelebrate Picture: All-Ireland Pollinator Plan @PollinatorPlan

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 15:06
Caroline Delaney

The weather is brightening up and while the dryer conditions might inspire some to cut their grass, others are tempted to let it grow for No Mow May. 

This is an international move towards letting lawns get a little bit wilder to benefit plants and wildlife. 

People are encouraged to leave the lawnmower in the shed for May and to mow less and at different lengths and frequencies through the summer to create a mosaic of habitats that benefit wildflowers, bees and other insects.

Mowing less can encourage pollen and nectar-rich wildflowers in a lawn.

A desire path through a meadow. Picture: Matt Pitts/Plantlife/PA Wire
A desire path through a meadow. Picture: Matt Pitts/Plantlife/PA Wire

The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, Pollinators.ie, is asking everyone to skip cutting their grass this month: "Simply letting the grass grow helps wildflowers such as clover, which are a vital food source for our struggling wild pollinators. No seeds needed. Take part in #NoMowMay and see what appears!"

This All-Ireland Pollinator Plan is implemented by the National Biodiversity Data Centre which pointed out that "one-third of our wild bees is under threat due to a loss of habitat that provides them with food and shelter".

Cork City Council has set aside specific areas within a number of parks as no-mow areas: Lee Fields; Mahon Walkway; Murphys Farm; The Glen Amenity Park; Military Cemetery Park on Assumption Road; Tramore Valley Park and the South Ring Road median. And a spokesman said they are adding further areas this year.

"As additional measures, we have placed 'bug hotels' in Fitzgerald’s Park, Pophams Road, and Shalom Park with others in the next few weeks to be installed in Douglas Park, the Marina Park and at Murphy’s Farm."

The City Council spokesman added: "We have worked with Green Spaces For Health to help establish Parks Community Gardens within Clashduv Park Togher, Murphy’s Farm Bishopstown (with Bishopstown Tidy Towns as well) Ballinlough Park — and soon Douglas Park — which have proved to be extremely popular."

"We will also have nearly 100 pollinator-friendly planters across the city centre and herbaceous planting schemes in the suburbs. This year as a new initiative, we will not be using herbicides for general weed control in any of our Parks or Cemeteries."

