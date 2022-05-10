Juanita Browne: Nature is amazing – let’s celebrate it this Biodiversity Week

“One of the penalties of an ecological education is that one lives alone in a world of wounds. Much of the damage inflicted on land is quite invisible to laymen. An ecologist must either harden his shell and make-believe that the consequences of science are none of his business, or he must be the doctor who sees the marks of death in a community that believes itself well and does not want to be told otherwise.” ― Aldo Leopold, A Sand County Almanac

How sad is that quote? But talk in-depth to any ecologist and you can sense the ‘eco-grief’ or ‘eco-anxiety’ they have about the planet or the species or habitat they study and its uncertain future. Unfortunately along with a love of nature, comes the sadness of knowing what has already been changed, lost or may be lost in the future.

Living through a biodiversity emergency can be very overwhelming. Everywhere you look, you can see the impact humans have had on our world, whether it’s roads carving up habitats, manicured gardens and plastic astroturf lawns appearing everywhere, or the heavily sprayed fields, over-grazing or sitka spruce plantations on our hillsides. You can see sad stories everywhere if you let yourself. If you know anything about nature, in our landscapes you can see clearly how much nature has been pushed to the edges, into small refuges of native hedgerows, ditches, derelict sites or damp ground deemed unsuitable for farming.

But for all of us, it’s really important to remind ourselves that nature is still there, still surviving and ready and waiting to gain a foothold wherever it can. And the most encouraging aspect of nature is that it’s always ready to bounce back – birds, bees, and mammals are all ready to recolonise any area, so it’s never too late to turn the tide. It’s so important that we remember to celebrate nature – to simply admire and enjoy it, and tell anyone who will listen how amazing it is, instead of constantly focusing on or telling the sad stories of extinction or loss.

Something for everyone

May 22 each year is International Biodiversity Day and it offers us a date in our calendar to celebrate biodiversity. Over the last number of years, Ireland has made a whole week out of it. This year, Biodiversity Week runs from May 13 to 22, and there are such a wide array of events planned for every corner of the country for the whole family to enjoy – covering everything from the tiniest bugs to the biggest whales. It’s well worth looking at the dedicated website, biodiversityweek.ie, to see if there are any local events you’d like to take part in – perhaps focusing on something you know nothing about this year.

Dawn chorus events are particularly special – it means a very early start but you might be amazed to hear the symphony of birdsong from so many different species. Or how about whale-watching from a clifftop with a cetacean expert? Or a session that helps you to learn to identify butterflies or bees? There really is something for everyone.

You could also enter the tenth annual Biodiversity Photographer of the Year competition, to be in with a chance to win up to €500 in cash prizes. This year there is a new Ocean Photography category.

A ‘Backyard Bioblitz’ runs over the weekend of May 20 to 22, where you can get help from experts to identify and record as many species as possible in your own backyard. You can share images on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BackyardBioblitz.

What's on

Besides these national events, there are lots of local events to choose from. Here are just a tiny sample to show the variety of topics on offer:

May 13, Sneem Co Kerry: Create a Community Wildlife Garden: Join Sneem Tidy Towns and Niamh Ní Dhúill as she explains how best to turn a previously unused field into a community wildlife garden. Please bring gloves, secateurs and spades, etc. Meet at the Church Field, Sneem (beside Church car park). More info: kerryheritage.ie/event/create-a-community-wildlife-garden/

May 14, Eco Tour with the Tralee Bay Experience: Jump aboard the Kerry Colleen boat for a free eco-tour of Tralee Bay. You will learn about Tralee Bay and how communities are helping to conserve its natural biodiversity and heritage. Meeting point is near the RNLI building at Fenit Pier/Marina, Fenit, Tralee. Contact Tralee Bay Experience directly at 085 255 33331.

May 17, Swift Walk at Stradbally: Join Ricky Whelan of BirdWatch Ireland for a talk on Swifts in Laois and plans to conserve these threatened urban birds. Email heritage@laoiscoco.ie for more, see laois.ie/heritage

May 21, Bat Walk with Meath Bat Group and Sonairte: This event starts at 8pm in the Long Hall with a presentation on bats to learn more about Irish species and their habitats. As the sun goes down, the Meath Bat Group will take you around the Sonairte grounds on a bat walk/survey.

May 21, Whale-watching: The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group will be leading several land-based whale watching events around the country. Locations include Loop Head, Co. Clare, leader Mags Daly; Annagh Head, Erris Head or Dun Na Mbo, Mullet Peninsula, Co. Mayo, leader Sean Pierce; Rathlin Island, Co. Antrim, leader Pádraig Whooley; Howth Head, Co. Dublin, leader Dave O’Connor; Cloghna Head, Co. Cork, leader Denis O’Regan.

May 15, Dawn Chorus at Ballincollig Regional Park: Organised by the Cork Branch of BirdWatch Ireland. Meet in the car park of the Church of Christ our Light, Innishmore Lawn, Ballincollig at 4.15am for a 4.30am start.

May 15, Explore Girley Bog, Co Meath: Join the Irish Peatland Conservation Council from 2 to 5pm for a family-friendly walk and talk event on Girley Bog, a raised bog nature reserve and natural heritage area. Explore the formation of peatlands, peatland biodiversity, their role as climate change champions and view the restoration works completed to date.

May 16, Wildlife Walk around Lough Boora: Birdwatch Ireland Kildare leads a walk around Lough Boora Discovery Park, Offaly. loughboora.com

May 22, Dawn at the Dunes: Awake with the birds and join us on this early morning walk to welcome the sunrise at Brittas Bay. Witness bird song, visit the coastal habitats and hear more about conservation efforts underway as part of the Brittas Bay Conservation Project. Led by Alan Lauder, project ecologist. Meet at 5am in South Beach Car Park for a gentle walk and talk, duration c.1.5 hours. For queries contact Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer dburns@wicklowcoco.ie

For details of these and all other Biodiversity Week events and how to book your place, please see biodiversityweek.ie.

Juanita Browne has written a number of wildlife books, including My First Book of Irish Animals and The Great Big Book of Irish Wildlife.