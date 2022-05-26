Donal Hickey: Try forest bathing to improve sleep, reduce anxiety and enhance mental health

With the woods in full leaf and now at their most verdant, many people will be out walking among trees during the upcoming June bank holiday. The advice from experts is: switch off the mobile phone, let the earphones at home and allow nature in.

As more of us have come to appreciate the magic of the outdoors, derisory talk about tree-huggers and people hysterically embracing trees is now totally outdated. Trees are good for us and provide therapy for free.

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, is highlighting the importance of being around nature and the proven physical and mental benefits of 'forest bathing'. The value of being around trees is well known and people are being encouraged to walk in their nearest forest.

The Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is a method of outdoor healing which encourages people to experience the wonders of nature through their senses.

Mark Kelly with dog George. Dudes and Dogs meet at 11am each Sunday at The Atlantic Pond (Blackrock End of Páirc Uí Chaoimh), The Marina, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

According to Susan Abookire, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, the practice started in Japan in the 1980s in response to a national health crisis after leaders there noticed a spike in stress-related illnesses. This was attributed to people spending more time working in technology and other industrial jobs.

“Try to leave your phone in your pocket, take out your earphones and listen to the birds singing around you, the leaves and twigs crunching underfoot, and breathe in the fresh forest air. Being on your phone distracts from and dilutes the experience,’’ says Turn2Me chief executive Fiona O’Malley.

Forest bathing, we’re told, improves sleep, reduces anxiety and blood pressure levels, and enhances mental health. Some people also report that it boosts their attention and sparks creativity.

A 2019 study of forest bathing found people with depression showed improvements in blood pressure and mood. After just a day-long session, those with depressive tendencies showed significant, positive effects on their mental health.

Olympian Rob Heffernan with Harry Brassel, Joey Corbett and Freya Desmond launching Challenge 21 for the Down Syndrome Centre Cork on World Down Syndrome Day. This fundraiser invites more than 200 participants to walk, jog or run the 21km distance from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, June 18, 2022. The route will follow the proposed greenway along Cork Harbour through Shanbally, Monsktown, Passage, Rochestown and on to Blackrock. Picture: Darragh Kane

Many people like to walk in the woods alone. Without the distractions of chit-chat, they can take in everything around them, sights, sounds and smells. You think of the poetry of Angie Weiland-Crosby: "Deep in the forest I stood/ To hear the wisdom of my soul/."

We’re blessed to have Coillte forests and national parks in which to enjoy trees — not to mention a countryside full of sylvan riches. There are also many fine examples of splendid trees in urban areas, the Marina, in Cork, for instance.

Our ancient ancestors venerated trees, recognising their spiritual and inspirational value. In many areas, there are so-called sacred trees which are often linked to holy wells such as St Gobnait’s Well, in Ballyvourney, County Cork, still a place of pilgrimage where people go looking for cures.