City centre kayaking, Rás Mór and more among fun events at Cork Harbour Festival

Ocean to City Rás Mór

Saturday June 4, Cork Harbour and other locations

Ireland’s largest multi-craft rowing and paddling race, attracting some 500 participants from Ireland and around the world, in a variety of fabulous craft from traditional currachs to dragon boats - plus food, music and fun at several vantage points along the route, including Cork Harbour at the end.

Marine Life Discovery Beach Walk

Sunday June 5, Cuskinny Beach, Cobh

Barnacles, limpets, crabs, seaweeds, birds, and other wildlife await on this beach walk with Cork Nature Network - free to join, but advance registration is required.

Kayak Under the Bridges of Cork

Tuesday June 7 to Saturday June 11. Cork City Centre

Kayaking under the historic bridges of Cork City, led by an experienced guide. Double sea kayaks, spray decks, jackets and buoyancy aids will be provided - warm and comfy clothes will be needed.

Kids Make a Model Boat Project

Thursday June 9, The Lough

Kids are invited to build a model boat at home using recycled materials - and showcase their creation at The Lough! There's prizes for the best models, and all the boats will be exhibited in Cork City Library until 30 June. Register here.

Walking Tour: An Introduction to the Historical Development of Cork City

Saturday June 11, Grand Parade

Cllr Kieran McCarthy leads a walking tour to learn about Cork’s history and role as the world’s second-largest natural harbour. Starting at the National Monument, Grand Parade, Cork City.

For more info and details on events, go to corkharbourfestival.com