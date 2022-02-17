Richard Collins: We'll hear the ‘krik-krit’ call of a tern again around St Patrick's Day

John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, was a keen card player. During a game, he ordered his valet to bring him meat tucked between two pieces of bread, so that greasy hands wouldn’t soil the playing cards. Other participants began ordering ‘the same as Sandwich’; a new term had entered the lexicon. Montagu, who became 1st Lord of the Admiralty, supported James Cook’s expeditions. In 1775, Cook named the South Sandwich Islands after his benefactor.

The little town in Kent also gave its name to a bird. John Latham, in his General Synopsis of Birds (1787), says that boys from Sandwich drew his attention to a seabird there. He went on to describe what he called the ’Sandwich tern’ scientifically.

Terns are slimmer and lighter than their relatives the gulls. These ‘sea swallows’ are mostly grey and white, with black skull-caps and longish forked tails. The sandwich is the largest noisiest, and most conspicuous, of Ireland’s five breeding species.

Although fairly indifferent to the presence of people and boats, terns are pernickety when it comes to breeding; they nest in relatively few locations. Foxes mink and gulls take eggs and chicks, so ‘there is safety in numbers’; we have large sandwich breeding colonies at Strangford Lough, Galway Bay and Lady’s Island Lake in County Wexford.

These terns have been well studied during the breeding season but their lives away from the colonies are less well understood. Ornithologists Tony Murray, Alyn Walsh and David Daly are trying to remedy that by studying terns at the Lady’s Island colony. Their findings, to date, have just been published.

Lady's Island Lake, Co Wexford. Picture: Dan MacCarthy

Each breeding female lays between 1.2 and 1.7 eggs, from which 0.4 to 1.2 young fledge ‘in a good year’. The numbers may appear low but they are similar to those recorded at British French Swedish and Crimean colonies.

’Family groups’, the authors say, ‘appear to leave the colony as soon as they can’. Youngsters, fledging about a month after hatching, seek out local refuge areas, or join crèches, where both parents continue feeding them. It will be another four months before they are entirely independent.

Nestlings were ringed each year since 2015, codes inscribed on coloured leg-rings enabling individual birds to be identified ’in the field’. By 2019, 1,122 nestlings had been ringed, of which 208 were sighted around the coasts of Ireland Britain and France between July and October.

Although sandwich terns are long-distance migrants which head southwards in the autumn, the young terns from Lady’s Island tended to disperse in all directions. Many moved northwards into the Irish Sea initially. Individuals visited County Down, the Isle of Man and Scotland. ‘It is interesting that birds disperse to locations where other sandwich tern colonies exist’, the authors note.

A tern seen in Dublin on 14th July 2016 was in Connemara on 4th August that year. Had it crossed Ireland overland?

One was recorded in Gambia and another in Namibia during October. Our Sandwich terns are probably along the West African coast at present, but their evocative ‘krik-krit’ calls will be heard here again from St Patrick’s Day onwards.

Tony Murray et al. Post-fledging Dispersal of juvenile Sandwich Terns from Lady’s Island Lake, County Wexford, Ireland. Ringing & Migration. 2020.