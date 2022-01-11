Islands of Ireland: Minute Minnis a major haven for gulls

Apart from the occasional reference in land sales in the last few hundred years, where it is often referenced as one of a string of green emeralds decorating the coast, Great Minnis’s Island in Strangford Lough in Co Down doesn’t appear much in the archives. No great events took place there, though at the nearby Bradock Island one of the architects of the Titanic lived. Thomas Andrews went down with the ship.

The etymology of Minnis eludes definition so any information would be gratefully received. There are not, nor ever have been, any houses on this island, there is no pier and no manmade structures worth talking about. A couple of small walls for sheep-grazing purposes. About the only apparent claim to fame for Great Minnis’s Island is that it can claim seniority over its neighbour Little Minnis’s Island by a size of three acres, three roods and 28 perches in old money to three acres, two roods, 24 perches, or almost 16,000sq m to just under 15,000sq m.

Dan MacCarthy: 'A meandering kayak through these waters will encounter many small islands.'

The greater island lies to the south by about 20 metres and is almost tethered to the other by a stoney reef. The separation is the result of a quirk of deposition from the great glaciers that retreated northwards across this seascape 10,000 years ago.

A meandering kayak through these waters will encounter many small islands. In truth, many are of the same description: largely treeless and grassed over with shingle and sandy beaches on which to land. The two Minnis’s islands, (toponymists will resist the mistaken Minnie’s Islands, those these mistakes do appear), lie among a cluster of other islands in the central part of Strangford Lough, including Drummond’s Island, Dunsy Island and Parton Island. Most are low-lying boulder clay formations characteristic of a profoundly glaciated region.

However, there is one standout feature that this minute island has over every other island in Ireland. It is the breeding ground for the greatest number of great black-backed gulls. Some islands are magnets for particular species: Little Skellig, Co Kerry and Great Saltee, Co Wexford provide an irresistible magnet for gannets. Terns have a predilection for Dalkey Island in Co Dublin and Spanish Island in Kilmackillogue Harbour, Co Kerry.

The island of choice for the great black-backed gulls is the otherwise unremarkable Great Minnis’s Island. In 2017 the British Trust for Ornithology identified this minute place as having the most significant breeding ground in Northern Ireland for the species. In second place was Burial Island on the Ards Peninsula. The species is most prodigious in Iceland, Norway and the Outer and Inner Hebrides with numbers expanding southwards in the last few years.

“Over 80% of the lough’s greater black-backed gulls breed at their main colony on Great Minnis. Similarly to the Herring Gull, their numbers have increased significantly from 2007,” wrote the ornithology survey. It recorded 93 breeding pairs with the nearest other island recording just five breeding pairs on Boretree Island West.

Numbers in the south of the country exceed Great Miniss’s boast: Lambay Island, Co Dublin boasts 200 breeding pairs with 120 at Inishmurray, Co Sligo. The bird is found all around our coast of course with Birdwatch Ireland stating it thrives “on well-vegetated off-shore islands, or in other areas difficult of access”. A a result, numbers can be hard to ascertain.

Great Minnis’s Island has also had recent sightings of the lesser black-backed gull, Canada geese, eider duck, oystercatcher, common gull and herring gull, all of which breed there.

The great black-backed gull is the largest gull in the world and from the perspective of many smaller species is the king of the castle. It is renowned for daring raids in urban environments on discarded rubbish in addition to ubiquitous tracking of trawlers for gutted fish. The bird is even known to steal food from its competitors in a display known as kleptoparasitism.