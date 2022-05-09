Working Life: My role is to promote normal birth among women who attend UHK

Joann Malik, advanced midwife practitioner, University Hospital Kerry
Working Life: My role is to promote normal birth among women who attend UHK

Joann Malik, advanced midwife practitioner, University Hospital Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 14:10

6.45am

Once school and work lunches are packed and my daughter’s hair is plaited, we head off. My typical day is 8am to 4.30pm, but I am also involved in antenatal education one evening a week. Work is close by at University Hospital Kerry (UHK), and the commute is about 15 minutes.

8am

I respond to emails at my desk. Today I am doing the Birth Choices clinic and an online hypnobirthing class, so I prepare for both.

11am

The Birth Choices clinic begins. My role is to promote normal birth among women who attend UHK. I recently developed this clinic for women who have had one previous caesarean delivery but are otherwise well and are now pregnant. The decision to choose a repeat caesarean birth or a vaginal birth (VBAC) after caesarean birth is daunting for many women. This clinic supports them in making the right decision for them and their individual circumstances.

2.30pm

A quick lunch and coffee.

Joann Malik, advanced midwife practitioner, University Hospital Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh
Joann Malik, advanced midwife practitioner, University Hospital Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh

3pm

I facilitate an emergency skill drill on the labour ward on the evacuation of a collapsed woman from a birthing pool. UHK recently completed a home-from-home room and part of my role is supporting staff to implement this low- intervention care into their practice. A willing staff member plays the collapsed woman and is evacuated from the pool.

5pm

The hypnobirthing course begins, I have 10 women and their partners attending virtually. The course is five units for five consecutive weeks and requires commitment from the couples attending. It's designed to offer self-hypnosis techniques to women, which they practice during pregnancy to maintain a calm mindset and then use in labour as coping strategies. It is one of my favourite things to do as I can see the positive effect it has on the women throughout the course. Labour ward staff also report the positive help it gives women when in labour.

8pm

I get home and chat with the family about their day. I’m nearly finished an MSc in advanced practice, a prerequisite to qualifying as an advanced midwife practitioner. I do a bit of study for an hour and watch TV to relax before bed.

      More in this section

      These venues are providing free, eco-friendly period products in bathrooms across the country These venues are providing free, eco-friendly period products in bathrooms across the country
      two scared or afraid puppy dogs wrapped with a curtain. Pete the Vet: Here's how to help your pets deal with anxiety
      Norah Casey: 'The worst legacy of long Covid is that I've been left with type-1 diabetes' Norah Casey: 'The worst legacy of long Covid is that I've been left with type-1 diabetes'
      Working Life: My role is to promote normal birth among women who attend UHK

      How to tell the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox in your child

      READ NOW
      IE-logo-subscribe

      Latest

      ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
      ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

      IE Logo
      Outdoor Trails

      Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

      IE Logo
      Outdoor Trails

      Lifestyle
      Newsletter

      The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

      Sign up
      Family Notices
      IE_logo_FN

      Family Notices