These venues are providing free, eco-friendly period products in bathrooms across the country

Riley's sanitary products will be made available across women's bathrooms
These venues are providing free, eco-friendly period products in bathrooms across the country

Lauren Duggan, Fiona Parfrey and Áine Kilkenny set up Riley during the pandemic. 

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 12:47
Maeve Lee

You can now avail of free, eco-friendly period products across women’s bathrooms in a number of venues thanks to the Cork-based, all-female company, Riley.

In a new initiative in partnership with the Press Up Hospitality Group, Riley's sanitary products will be made available across a number of different hotels, restaurants, bars and other venues.

The all-female Cork company began during the pandemic and is on a mission to end period plastic. Set up by friends Fiona Parfrey, Lauren Duggan and Áine Kilkenny, Riley offers an eco-friendly period subscription service.

The sanitary products were purchased by the Press Up Group and will now be provided free of charge to staff and customers and will be available across women's bathrooms in a number of its venues.

Venues include the Dean Hotels in Cork, Dublin and Galway, The Devlin in Dublin along with a number of restaurants across different locations such as Captain America’s, Wowburger and Coo Coo Indian - to name a few.

“We think access to period products should be a right, not a privilege, and there should be no stigma around period talk, and we hope this initiative will get people talking and help make a positive impact,” Press Up Group said.

Riley's aim is to provide sustainable organic cotton period products that are better for your body, whenever and wherever you need them.

Their tampons alone are toxin-free, chemical-free, compostable and made from 100% certified organic cotton. The bio-based applicators are made from sugar canes and are 100% recyclable.

Their pads are also made from 100% certified organic cotton, and each element, including the backing film and packaging, is compostable.

“Our mission at Rily is to ultimately make peoples’ lives easier by providing products that are better for their bodies and better for the planet. We are delighted to be partnering with Press-Up Group on this initiative,” said Lauren.

As part of the new initiative, Press Up Group will also be supporting Riley’s partner charity, Development Pamoja in Kenya which works to educate young girls on menstrual health and provides access to sanitary products. 

Read More

Bumbleance drives across the country to bring Maya to hospital

More in this section

two scared or afraid puppy dogs wrapped with a curtain. Pete the Vet: Here's how to help your pets deal with anxiety
Norah Casey: 'The worst legacy of long Covid is that I've been left with type-1 diabetes' Norah Casey: 'The worst legacy of long Covid is that I've been left with type-1 diabetes'
Worried couple in bed Sex File: She falls asleep straight after we make love 
Sanitary productsPeriod PovertyRiley#SustainabilityPlace: Cork
<p>Monkeypox blisters will often present as larger than those found in chickenpox</p>

How to tell the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox in your child

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices